Part one caused uneasiness to some readers especially those who questioned indeed alleged that MK was NOT Maama Janet’s biological son! I can’t offer any further explanation than what I have already written.

By now you might have realized that my writing is highly researched and I have no reason whatsoever to twist the truth.

So you know, I am not telling you whom to vote and I am not against any one vying for political office in Uganda. I fought, indeed sacrificed, for my country to be where it is today. Therefore I welcome others to also sacrifice we finish the job of positioning Uganda into a country with a great future.

A country, like a house, is built one brick after another and this construction does not stop. We cannot overemphasize the point that Uganda will be here when all the current leaders are no longer here.

“Oh Museveni is creating a dynasty here!” Don’t lose your sleep over this because anything, under God, has an expiry date.

President Yoweri Museveni has made his contributions as did Gen. Idi Amin Dada, Ben Kiwanuka, Sir Edward Mutesa and Milton Obote. Even Yusuf Lule who ruled for 68 days, he made immense contributions to the development of Uganda. but the journey ahead has no destination.

What is happening in Uganda today is as a result of the excessive desire for wealthy. The leaders are stealing from the people they lead; lawyers are stealing from their clients; religious leaders (pastors) are concocting “wakamyu- hare” to fleece their unsuspecting followers and then “sengas- aunts” and “kojjas- uncles” are having a field day playing monkey tricks, again, on our largely ignorant people.

So folks it is about power and control. But as I told you and I repeat here; humans have an expiry date. There is absolutely no need to despair because, as day following night, we shall wake up one day and this country has naturally ‘cleaned’ itself. Have you ever heard of how oceans and seas, including actually our L. Victoria, ‘cleans’ themselves by ‘throwing’ out fish and other debris?

How can you therefore explain how a ‘nobody’ Museveni fought Uganda’s two most extraordinary leaders and defeated them? It was God cleaning the garbage!

These series I dubbed “Politics of Commonsense” are aimed at changing the way we see things especially of a political nature. I want you to go on a journey of self-discovery where you will ask yourself whether you’re doing enough for your country.

I know that some of you are undergoing great economic and social hardships but at least we don’t live in Palestine or Somalia. Even citizens of Palestine wake up every morning hopeful that, one day, things will get better. And they will.

Let’s continue from where we stopped last time.

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY:

Besides, it is not a new phenomena where sons or daughters of leaders have become leaders themselves of nations after the departure of their fathers or grandfathers.

Hereditary political succession is not limited to monarchical and autocratic systems of government. Politicians from families that have previously occupied high office take top positions in many democratic countries. In Japan, for instance, hereditary politics show little sign of abating with new Prime Ministers always grandchildren of former Prime Ministers.

Of the 30 post-war (1945 to 2023) Prime Ministers of Japan, only three came from families with no political connections.

If you haven’t noticed, doctors begets doctors, lawyers begets lawyers, teachers begets teachers, businessmen begets businessmen and presidents? Begets presidents!

That is why Uhuru Kenyatta, son of President Jomo Kenyatta, also ruled Kenya. That is why George W. Bush son of President Herbert Walker Bush also became president. President Herbert Bush also had another son called Jeff Bush who would have become an American president if Donald Trump had not appeared from nowhere to spoil the show.

American Hillary Rodham Clinton nearly became president because she was the wife of former president Bill Clinton. It was only after the appearance of a powerful black candidate called Barrack Obama that Americans shelved that idea.

That is why Miria Kalule Obote, wife of Milton Obote, also campaigned on a UPC ticket for the presidency. Her son and therefore Milton Obote’s child, Jimmy Akena, now leads UPC party. If UPC was not a shadow of its former glory, Akena would have become our president.

Therefore, it will not be a crime if Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni were to pick up forms and vie for the presidency. In the same manner, MK can/will inherent his father’s NRM party subsequently embarking on the path to the presidency. If this happens, it will only be a natural way how God intended human rulership.

Someone is screaming that NRM is not Mr. Museveni’s party like FDC wasn’t for Kizza Besigye therefore he can’t bequeath it to whomever he chooses!

Calm down my friend because most African political parties belong to their founders. They have headquarters and many followers alright, but they remain ‘family’ parties or even ‘briefcase’ parties.

One of the things I respect Dr. Kizza Besigye for, was the fact that he woke up one day and gave away his FDC party. In all practical purposes, FDC was Besigye and the reverse was also true. After he left, to the surprise of many of his supporters and onlookers alike, the party became an orphaned one. Now it is led by ‘accidental’ leaders and on a one way journey to destruction.

Unfortunately, Dr. Kizza Besigye did a disservice to FDC but in so doing, teaching Ugandans that life can continue without the trappings of power and that; political parties eventually become public entities not personal properties.

Some people are even suggesting that Mr. Museveni is actually sponsoring the ‘death’ of FDC. Again, this is a wrong assumption because FDC died already the day Besigye left and Mugisha Muntu came in. The current leaders, Engineer Patrick Oboe Amuriat (POA) and Nandala Mafabi, are only assisting in digging it’s grave. And the folks at Katonga, the renegade group led by Dr. Kizza Besigye, Hon. Semujju Nganda, Hon. Francis Mwijukye, Harold Kaija and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, will do the final rites and honors to lower the FDC party casket into the grave.

Unless Mr. Museveni has plenty of disposable incomes, and no more roads with potholes, FDC is not that party one would spend his time and money on!

In Africa, political parties will always belong to their founders simply because we were not taught fully by our departing colonial masters how to run the same.

That is why Ian Khama son of President Sir Seretse Khama also became ruler of Botswana. That is why Ali Bongo son of President Omar Bongo also became president of Gabon. Should we also talk about North Korea where grandfather, father and now son have succeeded each other?

How about Joseph Kabila replacing Laurent Kabila in DRCongo and another young son, Idriss Deny who became the president of Chad after the assassination of his father!

In a South American country called Nicaragua, the president Daniel Ortega has his wife as vice president!

Muslim Pakistan therefore very conservative, allowed Benazir Bhutto, a woman, to become their leader. Her father, Zulfikar Bhutto, had ruled Pakistan in the 1970s. Sheikh Hasina Wazed is the leader of Bangladesh after being born by Sheikh Majibur Rahman, the country’s founding president.

“DEAD” MPS ARE REPLACED BY THEIR SIBLINGS:

Folks, it runs in the family which is why today in Uganda, most ‘dead’ legislators are replaced by their family members. You already know all those folks who are our MPs courtesy of the passing of their fathers or siblings proving for once and all, the importance we attach to ‘political’ names.

Do you remember Proscovia Alengot of Usuk County who became an MP at 18 years old after the death of her father? If I am not mistaken, this young Makerere student set the pace for this phenomena. Then Dr. Stephen Malinga was replaced by his wife Beatrice Malinga.

We all remember the commotion and anguish the death of Cerinah Nebanda caused the country. She was later replaced by her young sister, Florence Andiru Nebanda, as MP for Butaleja.

How about former speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s son Andrew Ojok? He seats in Parliament together with Fortunate Nantongo the daughter of the late MP Robina Sentongo of Kyotera District.

The “akatambula- the in-thing” in Ugandan politics today is that children are replacing their ‘dead’ fathers and mothers in political contests. Can you therefore logically stop President Museveni from positioning his son for presidency?

Why do you even call it “creating a dynasty” when it comes to Museveni getting succeeded by his son? It is you, the short-sighted Ugandan politicians who are causing all this pain. Now you are tagging us along to help you stop Museveni from being replaced by his son!

Perhaps Museveni set us up into this trap and now we are deeply stuck in it. Yoweri Museveni always has that ‘other’ plan, call it “Plan B” which no one else knows about or even thinks about!

Even the extraordinary Ken “the man” Lukyamuzi fell into this trap when he allowed his daughter Suzan Nampijja to take over his Rubaga South MP seat. Strictly speaking, who is left out there with enough clout to challenge the “MK Project” if and when it starts to take shape?

Ugandans, please don’t get twisted with political hullabaloo because the truth shall always liberate you.

THE QUESTION OF UGANDA IS SETTLED FOREVER:

President Yoweri Museveni has presided over great political, military, economic and social systems here that it will be difficult for future leaders to mess them up. He is leaving a legacy here.

After Mwalimu Julius Nyerere who had ruled Tanzania from 1961 to 1985 gave up the presidency, many people especially Tanzanians cried for their country. Majority had only known Mwalimu Nyerere therefore feared what will happen. There was no need to worry because the systems he had built (remember he allowed no multiparty but planned for the future) has carried Tanzania into a lower middle income country. This is a level Uganda only dreams about and it will perhaps happen 5 to 20 years from today

What is happening in Tanzania today is what will happen here after Museveni. A new president will be elected, after restoring term limits in the constitution, and it will become all systems go. This is what President Museveni has prepared for us provided we stay away from ethnicity; sectarianism, corruption, regionalism and being divided among various religions.

Of course we always hear ‘them’ lamenting that Museveni has ‘cannibalized’ all systems of the state. This is true because one cannot rule for nearly 40 years without this happening. What do you think will happen to the body of a girl (woman who is your wife) after giving birth to 8 of your children? Like Uganda, she will be raptured; breasts sagging; no more “kabina- bums” and the face all wrinkled. She might have lost all those things but in return gave you beautiful children.

What is not true however is the insinuating attitude that Uganda will collapse after Museveni vacates the presidency. We all agree that the country will undergo some kind of metamorphosis, a renewal, but it will not collapse.

Our politics will not fold and the army- our galant UPDF- now occupied by our educated sons, daughters and brothers, will hold the center. The prison services, like the UPDF, is now settled. It is the police and other clandestine groups we should worry about. The police hasn’t outgrown it’s “kawukumi- weevil”status as baptized by President Museveni.

Therefore one of the lesson we have learnt by heart is not to push away our ‘own’ when given power. Those fellows crying always that ‘Museveni is eating only with his people’ are the same fellows who can’t help their family members. They give excuses like: “I can’t get you a place at my office because they will ‘think’ I am being sectarian!”

Then Mr. Kakama will take his graduate son to his “kalomate- village neighbor” and secure a placement for him in the same office the neighbor’s daughter works. And Mr. Kiwanuka? “Needa Sebbo- No Sir!”

These are the pertinent issues we have to retreat to our villages and talk about. Politics has a short life span therefore we have to get aquatinted with other aspects of life.

That is why I am telling you that, if President Yoweri Museveni selects, chooses or endorses, his son to replace him, it will not be a crime at all. First MK is Ugandan and is Museveni’s son. Under normal circumstances, a son inherits every thing belonging to his father except his wives!

Besides the point, MK is already a top-notch leader in Uganda especially in the military and security circles a crucial point if one were to rule Uganda. I argued this point already in Part 1.

“Why MK is joining politics before residing from the army?” Some people are repeating this question over and over again.

My answer to this is simple: “He will resign when the time is ready for him to join politics!” For now he is a serving senior military officer of the UPDF and only enjoying, as naughty sons would, the land and country his father spent all his life struggling to make better.

MK spent his young life not enjoying African village life but stack somewhere in snow. Now he is moving around greeting Ugandans and getting to know and feel the country which has also given so much to his family. On these MK tours, some Ugandans also get a chance to share into the country’s resources. Like I told you before, MK is very generous like his father and uncle Salim Saleh.

This should actually serve as a lesson to stingy politicians: if your palms have gum in them, you don’t get people who are ready and willing to die for you. Most political support is rented support therefore often going to the highest bidder.

Available evidence clearly shows that Milton Obote was overthrown not once but twice for being “mukono gamu- stingy” therefore always starving those who worked for him. Obote himself ruled Uganda twice but there is nothing to show from it apart from Uganda House which actually belongs to all Ugandans!

“Why don’t you support Bobi Wine your fellow Muganda? Someone called me recently and blasted me for being a ‘sell-out’ blinded by “kawogo- inducements.”

Like a serious Ugandan and a nationalist, I commend Bobi Wine for what he is trying to achieve. He has, as we say nowadays in street parlance, “Amasanyalaze mangi- favours” therefore you can’t ignore him.

But the idea that one has to support him because of tribe, is sickening and not a true reflection of commonsense. The tribal card thing is not only repulsive, but also outright sickening. And I am sure Bobi Wine himself is not counting on my vote because we come from the same tribe or village. A tribal vote cannot win one a presidential contest nor keep one in power. Even if all eligible Catholics were to vote for your candidature, for example, you will not become a president!

Let me tell you how insignificant is a tribal block vote. If all Banyankole or Banyakitara were to vote for Mr. Museveni and he gets no votes in West Nile, greater Gulu and Busoga, he cannot become our president. Getting elected to the highest office is about numbers but they have to be distributed evenly throughout Uganda.

We chose a Republic and it is a Republic we must accept to swing with.

IS MK ‘SILENCING’ NUP SUPPORTERS?

This question came up after Part I on MK and I think I should say something about it.

Today there is the unanswered question of the ‘missing’ NUP supporters. Like all Ugandans, I feel that this issue should be resolved henceforth. We cannot waste any more time discussing who is missing; who killed who; or who is telling the truth!

Many people were kidnapped by overzealous security forces during and after 2021 elections and some have not returned to their families. A human is not like a needle in a haystack. If he or she is missing, people will know. This is how we got support in the first place to fight and win the bush war. Our people, the ‘wanaichi’, were tired of having their friends and relatives missing at the hands of security forces.

Once again, I will inform Ugandans that President Museveni has ruled us for this long because he does not kill our people. I have been around for long to understand why and how some people are arrested by security forces. Mr. Museveni’s government rarely arrests innocent people. If they are arrested, like it happens in many countries, those people- the innocent, are allowed to seek justice and many end up getting compensation.

We have at least heard of the billions of shillings the Ministry of Justice must give in compensation from unlawful arrests, torture or miscarriage of justice.

It doesn’t add up really for Museveni to allow multipartyism then turn and torture those who don’t support his NRM party! Whoever is doing this- I know it is not MK- must be reined in and stopped. Some heads needs to be chopped or axed if some dignity is to be restored here.

It does not add up because, rather than wait to torture opposition people, President Museveni had all the powers under the sun, not to allow the EC (Electoral Commission) to register any political party that would give him a headache.

The Baganda have a fitting saying: “Eyeyambudde tatya nene- if you have cleaned your hands, you can’t fear to eat!”

Therefore who is making opposition supporters to disappear especially in “drones- mini buses” and some are never seen again?

If truth be told, it is not in the interests of MK or his father to make Ugandans disappear. At least MK didn’t have any serious power when security forces were torturing Ugandans in ‘safe houses’ and even now; he hasn’t got that power. Why? President Museveni and Affande Saleh don’t support such foolish ideas!

It looks like some bosses out there are trying to justify their bloated budgets therefore they ‘create’ or invent enemies of the state. This should be interrogated thoroughly. Is Charles Rwomushana still residing in Uganda?

PRESIDENCY IN PERSPECTIVE:

In Gen. 1 Verses 26 to 31

[26] … “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”

This is God asserting his authority over the universe. In the same religious books, God chose some ‘men’ to lead others and ordered others to be subservient to their leaders.

Therefore all those folks like Yoweri Museveni, Kizza Besigye, Bobi Wine, Nobert Mao, Asuman Basalirwa, Kazimba Mugalu, Peter Mayiga, Kassim Nakibinge, name others, are ordained by God to rule over us.

Therefore it is wrong for one leader to kill another or to kill the people you were entrusted with to keep.

But Yoweri Museveni will never be as crude and careless to kill Bobi Wine or his supporters. What you see and construe as the state ‘mistreating’ Bobi, is actually the state protecting him. President Museveni understands fully the political and economic implications of killing Bobi Wine either by the state or by other actors.

Therefore whoever makes ‘NUP supporters’ to disappear is anti- Museveni and not a nationalist. This ‘boogeyman’ or ogre will one day answer for his crimes. Spilling human blood carelessly is a crime against humanity and a sure way to forget about going to heaven.

Commonsense also tells us that by the time Mr. Museveni will be done with us, perhaps in 2031, Gen. Saleh and the rest of the crew will be too old and completely disinterested in leadership.

Therefore the presidential seat will be widely open for people like MK, Bobi Wine, Chairman Norbert Mao, Odrek Rwabogo, Odongo Otto, Mathias Mpuuga, Richard Twodong, Serunkuuma Mujulizi (have you heard of him?), Thomas Tayebwa, name others you might prefer.

Like day following night without fail, so we should also be ready for other serious and qualified Ugandans to vie for the presidency in 2031. No one therefore has an exclusive right of passage to that “ntebbe ewooma- sweet seat.”

As I conclude this, it is without doubt that President Museveni will be on the 2026 ticket unless something extraordinary happens. With the son of Kaguta however, sorry to disappoint you, nothing ‘extraordinary’ happens.

President Yoweri Museveni has built proper political mechanisms here that even if he were to drop dead tomorrow, Uganda will not fail to have someone to run it smoothly. Because of him, indeed because of his vision, Uganda will never become a Sudan after Omar Bashir nor a Somalia after the death of Gen. Mohammed Siadi Barre. Our country won’t even resemble the mess Libya long became after Muammar Qadhafi was killed.

Those who are predicting doom because of political grandstanding, will be shamed. There will be no chaos here and it is high time they actually stopped using this ‘Museveni overstay’ to build political careers!

On a balance of probabilities, I still think that President Museveni is needed by Ugandans and has also prepared his son well as he did with some of his comrades surrounding him. There will not be a succession paralysis as Chairman Norbert Mao likes to scare us!

Many diehard supporters of MK call him the ‘standby generator’ an interesting adage indeed. And I can’t agree more with their assessment.

And by definition, ‘standby’ means: readiness for duty or immediate deployment.

Last word: “If you want to know the end, look at the beginning!” African saying from Nigeria.

Adam Kamulegeya

adamkam2003@gmail.com

0779104336