It’s Independence Day once again, and this time we celebrate 61 years of freedom from the yoke of colonialism! It’s on this day when Uganda assumed its place in the International Order of Sovereign States after 70 years of British rule. We became a nation, the great Pearl of Africa!

This day unites us as Ugandans more than any other day. On this auspicious occasion, all Ugandans irrespective of religious, political, ethnic or racial divide come together to celebrate our collective freedom and devise means to make Independence of personal benefit to each one of us.

The Day is of great significance since it enabled us to reshape our destiny. Our edifice of liberty stands today on the foundation of sacrifices laid by the founding fathers with a Pan-African outlook who pioneered the global agitation for freedom of colonized persons especially on the African continent. It is also known that the Pan-African Conference which took place in London in 1948 attended by Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah, Sir. William Tubman and also a Ugandan by the name Semakula Mulumba launched us on a new trajectory. The main objective of these Pan-Africanists was to chat ways of starting serious strategies for decolonization and emancipation of the African Continent.

The global Pan-African outlook undoubtedly had an influential aspect to our own founding fathers of Uganda’s Independence struggle which was in turn led by the following key figures; Ignatius Kangave Musaazi, Abubakar Kakyama Mayanja, Stefano Abwangato, Yekosofat Engur, Ben Okwerede and S.B Katembo. Others were Sir William Wilberforce Nadiope, Benedict Kiwanuka, Dr. Apollo Milton Obote, Grace Ibingira, William Wilberforce Rwestiba, John Kakonge and Tiberio Okeny. Okeny joined DP in 1959 prior to Independence and participated as a representative of the Acholi in the London Constitutional Conference that wrote the Uganda Constitution in 1962. Therefore, we bow to all those greats who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free Country we call home today.

There is a cause to jubilate for all of us that advocate for and cherish human freedom and liberties around the world. It is also a day to uphold the strides made in attaining progress of the Nation for the good of those alive today as well as for posterity. We live to uphold our Independence and to make it a reality in our generation.

Thanks to post-Independence modern leaders, major among them our beloved President, His Excellency Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, who has led Uganda so well and enabled us to preserve our freedom, expand it and deepen it under the banner of the four principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) which are Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socioeconomic transformation and Democracy.

A stable Uganda, working with sister countries in the region will make a strong East Africa, and on the African Continent, it will lead to a powerful integrated continent of Independent, progressive states that will lead their people to prosperity.

Indeed, our theme this year: “Sustaining a United and Progressive Nation: Taking Charge of Our Future as a Free Nation” speaks to every Ugandan to appreciate the opportunity of nationhood and make use of the opportunities available to get out of poverty. Historically, the theme is rooted in the ideals of our Independence founding fathers, who dreamt about a progressive “Pearl of Africa”, in the wider Pan-African family. They visualized a country based on the Rule of Law; Democracy; Socio-economic transformation and good governance, which is what Uganda is.

Independence weighs more for active citizens who are joining the money economy and those who have helped sustain the national purse to provide effective service to the general public.

As we celebrate this day, today Monday, October 9, 2023, in Kitgum District, let’s be reminded that the NRM Government is taking charge of our future by pursuing a deliberate and conscious science – led Vision to transform our country. A case in point is that Kiira Motors Corporation and Kevoton Motions Engineering through the support of H.E the President and the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat; has developed the 3-in-1 Trike for Mobility, Irrigation and Power Generation.

The 3-in-1 Trike is capable of delivering 6,000 liters per hour of water for irrigation, generates 5 kWh of electricity for basic household use and production and can carry goods up to 1 ton to support small households in improving their incomes and welfare. This will also greatly contribute to the Parish Development Model (PDM), as one of the vehicles for wealth creation.

I take this opportunity to thank members of the National Organizing Committee (NOC) for their input in the preparations and pray to God to bless our celebrations.

I wish H.E the President, Colleague Ministers and all Ugandans happy 61st Independence celebrations.

For God and My Country!

The author is the Minister for the Presidency