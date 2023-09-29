The protracted demise of Forum for Democratic Change has been caused by nothing else but money and greed, an opponent’s fatal grip that has left no hero standing.

In all chronicles of political history, the rise and fall of political parties are often attributed to a complex interplay of ideologies, leadership, and public sentiment. However, the tragic fallout and division of the FDC Party serve as a stark reminder that money and greed can also be the invisible hands that can unravel even the most formidable political institutions.

The FDC which is 19 years old began it’s journey on 16 December 2004 when it was founded. It was founded as an umbrella body called Reform Agenda, mostly for disenchanted former members and followers of President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Its formation came with a sole promise to champion the interests of the common citizen. FDC also rooted its values in social justice and equality. Since it came at a time when the Democratic Party (DP) and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) were too silent, as a new party it quickly gained traction as a formidable contender on the political stage.

Its charismatic leaders Beti Kamya, Dr. Kizza Besigye, Gen Mugisha Muntu, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Prof Ogenga Latigo, Abdul Katuntu, Jack Sabiiti and many others preached transparency, accountability, and a fair distribution of wealth, all of which resonated with a broad cross-section of society.

The country was on fire, I would clearly say the masses believed in them because of the quality of leaders the party had; very articulate and informed able-bodied. Because Ugandans of that time who wanted change joined the FDC, this made it stronger.

The party grew and became stronger, it conquered the August House because it had the biggest number of legislators from the opposition. However, as the party’s influence grew, so did the temptation of wealth and power. With each election victory, the allure of corporate contributions and large campaign donations became increasingly irresistible.

Rather than holding steadfast to their commitment to the people, party leaders began to cosy up to wealthy donors and special interest groups, trading their principles for financial support.

As the prophet Amos 3:3 in the Bible asks ‘Can two people walk together, unless they agree?’ I would say certainly not, indeed this is what has been happening in FDC. Greed for power and yet to be revealed other issues for the past 19 years have been forcing prominent figures in the party to depart either to the NRM or form a new party.

Seeds of Greed/Evil

The exodus of some party members because of other political reasons i.e. failing to agree on principle would be fine because that’s politics and indeed although some members had departed the party has been doing its work well. Despite the fact it was now less powerful due to the formation of another new political party National Unity Platform (NUP), FDC was still more respected by NUP because of its breed of leaders whom people loving change had trusted.

However, money’s corrosive influence has been gradually seeping into the very core of the party. Sources within the party informed this website that due to money, internal divisions emerged as influential members began to prioritize personal wealth over the party’s founding ideals. Backroom deals and shady transactions replaced the party’s once-cherished transparency. The interests of the party became indistinguishable from those of the moneyed elites.

Although deals were being made within, the public still held trust in the party, but the last brawl was when one of the senior party members Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda broke news to the media that the Secretary-General Mafabi and party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi were in bed with the NRM and planning to sale the party.

The last nail was put on by the four-time presidential candidate Besigye when he also informed the public that Mafabi brought Shs300m to his home in Kasangati at night during curfew times. It’s Besigye who also informed the public that the money was from the State House. This was a total betrayal to the party supporters.

Point of no Return:

The breaking point in the FDC is not the issue of money but when a series of insults and junior leaders demeaning seniors erupted that was a point of no return. When the top leaders started implicating their colleagues in embezzlements, kickbacks, and illicit financial schemes. The party exceeded its point of elasticity and I can nolonger be the same mighty FDC.

The party’s leadership once hailed as champions of justice, are now seen as embodiments of the very corruption they had promised to eradicate.

Although it’s still existing, in the eyes of most Ugandans FDC is a dead party now. It is now a mere shadow of its former self, plagued by scandals and plagued by infighting. At this time FDC is in the sharp of an angry, old dying lion which is even terrified by the rabbit

Its demise has been caused not by NUP or DP or UPC or NRM but rather by its insatiable hunger for wealth and power by its leaders who fell into the enemy’s trap. However, the tragic downfall of the FDC Party serves as a cautionary tale for all political entities. It underscores the importance of unwavering commitment to principles over financial gain.

The party’s transformation from a beacon of hope to a symbol of greed is a stark reminder that public trust is fragile and can be easily shattered when money and self-interest prevail over the people’s welfare. FDC has also put up a clear explanation that any political party that will stand the test of time must try by all means to remain true to its founding ideals and resist the allure of financial gain.