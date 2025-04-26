LIST: Kampala, Uganda – President Yoweri Museveni has reaffirmed his confidence in Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi by renewing his contract as Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, emphasizing Walusimbi’s pivotal role in advancing Uganda’s global diaspora engagement. The announcement, reported on April 25, 2025, also included the appointment of veteran journalist Tony Owana as Presidential Advisor on NRA Archives and the reappointment or appointment of numerous other advisors, signaling continuity and strategic focus in Museveni’s administration.

Ambassador Walusimbi has been instrumental in strengthening ties with Ugandan diaspora communities, facilitating investment, and leading repatriation efforts for migrant workers. His reappointment underscores his success in shaping policies that enhance Uganda’s international presence, positioning him as a key figure in Museveni’s strategy to leverage diaspora resources.

Insiders highlight Walusimbi’s diplomatic finesse and ability to foster global connections as reasons for his continued prominence, particularly as Uganda gears up for the 2026 elections.

The appointments, made under Article 172 of the Constitution, reflect Museveni’s intent to rely on experienced and trusted advisors to advance the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) ideological pillars of Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation, and Democracy. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the appointees and their roles, as reported:

Tony Owana – Presidential Advisor on NRA Archives (New Appointment)

A veteran journalist and broadcaster, Owana is tasked with preserving and documenting the historical records of the NRM.

Ruhakana Rugunda – Special Envoy for Special Duties (Reappointed)

The former Prime Minister continues to serve in a high-level advisory role, leveraging his extensive political experience.

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo – Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs (Reappointed)

Head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman, Namyalo leads youth mobilization under the “Bazzukulu Ba Museveni” initiative.

Hajj Abdul Nadduli – Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Mobilisation (Reappointed)

A liberation war veteran and former Minister, Nadduli focuses on grassroots political engagement.

Abbey Walusimbi – Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs (Reappointed)

Walusimbi’s role centers on strengthening diaspora ties, promoting investment, and facilitating repatriation efforts.

Monica Azuba Ntege – Senior Presidential Advisor (Reappointed, No Specific Portfolio)

The former Works and Transport Minister continues to serve in an advisory capacity.

Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu – Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs (Reappointed)

The former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs advises on political strategy.

Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Kisuule – Senior Presidential Advisor on Middle East Affairs (Reappointed)

The former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia focuses on Middle East relations.

Maj. Gen. Kiiza Ali (Rtd) – Senior Presidential Advisor on Air Force (Reappointed)

A former UPDF Air Force officer and presidential pilot, Kiiza advises on air force matters.

David Kenneth Mafabi – Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs (Reappointed)

A long-serving advisor, Mafabi focuses on regional integration and civic engagement.

Richard Muhinda – Senior Presidential Advisor on Public Service Matters (New Appointment)

The former State House Comptroller and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health advises on public service issues.

Ssebunya Robert – Senior Presidential Advisor on-: Buganda Matters (Reappointed)

Ssebunya focuses on cultural documentation and matters pertaining to the Buganda region.

Lt. Col. Anthony Kyakabale – Senior Presidential Advisor on Reconciliation (New Appointment)

A returned exile and former rebel commander, Kyakabale advises on national reconciliation efforts.

John Arimpa Kigyagi – Senior Presidential Advisor on Environment (New Appointment)

The former deputy chair of the NRM Electoral Commission focuses on climate policy and sustainability.

Florence Mutyabule – Senior Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation, Busoga Sub-region (Reappointed)

The former MP for Namutumba focuses on poverty alleviation initiatives in Busoga.

Dr. Beatrice Wabudeya – Senior Presidential Advisor on Veterinary Services (Reappointed)

The former Minister for the Presidency advises on veterinary services.

Gertrude Njuba Norah – Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs and Lands (Reappointed)

A bush war historical, Njuba advises on political matters and land issues.

Lt. Col. Ambako Kibrai – Advisor on Mobilisation, Resident District Commissioners’ Secretariat (Reappointed)

Kibrai focuses on mobilization efforts within the RDC framework.

Dr. Ssekiboobo Dan – Advisor on Research, Resident District Commissioners’ Secretariat (Reappointed)

Ssekiboobo advises on research to support RDC operations.

Mary Kawuma – Political Advisory Position (Reappointed)

Kawuma continues in a political advisory role.

Francis Okello Opio – Political Advisory Position, Lango Zone (Reappointed)

Opio serves in a political advisory capacity focused on the Lango region.

Luttamaguzi Patrick – Private Secretary, NRA Archives (Reappointed)

Luttamaguzi supports archival work under the NRA Archives portfolio.



Walusimbi’s reappointment stands out as a strategic move to maintain momentum in diaspora engagement, particularly as Uganda approaches the 2026 elections. His leadership is expected to further solidify Uganda’s global outreach, positioning him as a central figure in Museveni’s inner circle. These appointments highlight Museveni’s reliance on tested cadres to drive grassroots mobilization, historical continuity, and ideological alignment, while sparking debate over the financial implications of an expanding advisory team.