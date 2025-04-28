Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), has been selected to join the Youth Sounding Board (YSB) Season Two with the European Union (EU) in Uganda.

Amina received the appointment on 16th April 2025. The YSB is a platform established to ensure that EU Development Cooperation is more participatory, relevant, and responsive to young people in Uganda.

The Youth Sounding Board aims to provide opportunities for young people and youth organizations to express their views and connect with each other, the EU Delegation and EU Member States in Uganda.

Amina currently serves as the Integrity Officer at the KACC. The Coalition is involved in various activities in Karamoja, including establishing a team of 50 community monitors, Youth Integrity Clubs in schools and communities, conducting District Integrity Promotion Forums and Baraza’s, conducting research, using the Contract Monitoring System to monitor Government Projects, Citizens Feedback Platforms and training youth on life skills. KACC is funded by the Royal Danish Embassy and GIZ in Uganda.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa the Executive Director of KACC, thanked the EU in Uganda for selecting someone from Karamoja to be on the EU Youth Sounding Board, specifically a female. He called for more partners to show love for the Karamoja Sub region and involve its youth in productive activities.

Richard Omoding, the head of RiamRiam Civil Society organization in Karamoja, congratulated KACC for having their staff on the EU Youth Sounding Board in Uganda.

Richard stated that,“At least Karamoja has an ambassador in the EU now.”