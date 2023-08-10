As president Museveni jetted off to Russia with first son MK (future presidential hopeful) to strengthen diplomatic ties as well as acquiant MK with people who matter, Bobi Wine was busy premiering a film with imperialists in the USA in his bid to remove the so-called dictator. Of course M7’s visit to Russia ran brobdingnagian in the hearts of NRM diehards and ballistic to NUP confidants.

Dreaming of overthrowing the old polymath tactical acumen and political demagogue through a film is a joke of the century and one of the falsehoods Bobi Wine has created in his supporters, something that can only be the confidence of blind arrogance or Florid dementia. Africa would be pleased if those imperialists premier a film about the damage they orchestrated and caused to Libya and Sudan.

Secondly, Bobi Wine’s nepotism has been clearly exposed. He and the opposition have for so long castigated the general for appointing members of his family into government positions, though they are Bonafide Ugandans with the necessary ability and credentials who are entitled to serve their country.

However, Ugandans were bemused when they saw him strictly carrying his family on the plane to the USA to premier a film of how Uganda is bleeding. Methinks, this is absolute selfishness that will consigne him and NUP to oblivion in the near future.

He posted on his social media accounts; ” Last night, my family and I had the honor and pleasure of attending the premier of our documentary, Bobi Wine the people’s president.” “The documentary captures the brutality that unfolded around us the moment we begun challenging dictator Museveni’s regime” added Bobi Wine. To be honest, people should cherish president Museveni for his tolerance and freeing up freedom of speech and expression. If it was Idi Amin, he (Bobi Wine) couldn’t have come back to Ugandan or Lest risk being jailed.

Was it necessary to carry his well-off family? This is is a question which lingers in the heads of majority of sober Ugandans.

In my opinion, there are many children and families who have suffered the wrath of Bobi Wine misleading Ugandans to antagonize a legitimate government and the confrontations led to deaths or incarceration of their parents/ guardians in cells. Why didn’t he take such culprits and instead seized the opportunity by benefiting his already well off children and wife. Have his children ever suffered any way?

Many people have lost their businesses and jobs out of such Bobi Wine’s opportunism in trying to destabilize and black mail govt through the imperialists. This project is a source of earning and I’m shocked the opposition feels pride in earning from the disadvantaged Ugandans. Very unfortunate. I know majority of his supporters who are satisfied and have found solace in his lies will abuse me but it’s just a matter of time for my opinion to vindicate me.

LESSONS

To Ugandans; it’s not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of the deeds could have done better. The opposition is hungrier than those in power and therefore they manipulate the innocent Ugandans to achieve there selfish motives of enriching themselves.

To youths; Let’s have strong enthusiasm, great devotion and spend our time in a Worthy cause of improving our livelihoods through the available government policies other than being ladders of such politicians. We should not waste our valuable years giving mileage to politicians like Bobi Wine keeping us in false hoods. They have cold timid souls which neither know victory or defeat.

To our president; credit belongs to the man or woman who is actually in the arena, whose brain is NOT marred by dust, who strives valiantly, who errs, who thinks strong and strong again. Become more ruthless on programs aimed at improving our welfare. Also have more grip on corruption, improve on the deteriorating Education sector arising from salary discrepancy between arts/primary teachers and science teachers, boost the health sector and stretch your hand more on the identification and recruitment of new young cadres into the system.

The writer George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser.

