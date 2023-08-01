In the last 6 months, I have had more inquiries on exploring Jinja City and Murchison Falls. It is interesting to note that many residents in Kampala, Wakiso including Entebbe, Mpigi and Mukono have not taken time to travel to or stay in Jinja for a night. One person had this to say;

“I can truly tell you, I have never spent even an hour in Jinja. And yet, everyone is talking about Jinja. Other than being a former industrial hub? What is there? People are waxing over that bridge. We know electricity is generated there. What has it got to offer? I have driven through and maybe stopped for a break at Igar fuel station for a snack and coffee;”

She is not alone. While other towns have claimed they are the tourism cities of Uganda, Jinja silently is becoming the premier destination to be over the weekend. In fact, if you want to stay in Jinja over the weekend, you may fail to get where to stay if you are a typical Ugandan traveler.

Okay, what is a typical Ugandan traveler? A typical Ugandan traveler will drive from here to Gulu or Arua or Mbarara without knowing where they will stay. And then spend another one or two hours rotating around and turning to every signpost and asking if they have accommodation and then, become abusive if the different places are either out of their pocket range or are full. If you are the kind of traveler, Jinja will teach you a lesson. You may end up driving back to Lugazi or staying in Mbiko, close to 7km out of the city.

What to do while in Jinja:

I am probably one of the few that think that the flooding of Budhagali (Bujagali) Falls opened up Jinja. Jinja was equal to Budhagali Falls was Jinja! After visiting these falls, many travelers believed that was all. With the flooding of these falls, other falls were ‘discovered’ such as Busowoko Falls which are just less 20km downstream in Budondo Sub County.

I think they are the most spectacular next to Itanda Falls. Busowoko Falls offers the best hydrotherapy experience. They are not as deep and noisy as its cousin Itanda Falls further down. And they are easily accessed from the Easterly side of the river. And while you enjoy your water massage, several kayakers will be rafting by in their inflated boats. Entrance to the falls is a paltry Ush.5,000 for adults and Ush.2,000 for children. While a whole day hydrotherapy/message is Ush.30,000. You can take a whole package that includes tubbing at Ush.70,000. And there is a mini-restaurant from which you can order for chips/fish among other limited offerings.

There are two options for Bungee-jumping while in Jinja. There is one within or next to Nile Resort Jinja opposite Kimaka Military College. And from here you can order for horse-riding and quad-biking. You can bungee-jump for Ush.250,000, horse ride for an hour at not more than Ush.150,000 and quad-bike for an hour at about Ush.190,000. You can kayak the Nile or what is commonly known as White water rafting. The cost depends on the time (from 4-6 hours) including transportation from Kampala, meals before and after kayaking and transfer back to Kampala. There is a lot of water activities on the Nile including biking the Nile. We have not talked about the boat cruises to the source of the Nile and a little peek into the expansive Lake Victoria. Water activities in Jinja would be a separate story of its own while forest bathing and walks within Mabira Forest offer another independent experience. Just talk to your agent or tour guide on what you wish to have.

Ziplining over the Griffin Falls and Archery. This is another experience that tests one’s adrenaline. At just Ush.100,000 you will have a two-hour ziplining experience through the tree canopies of the river-line Mabira forest over one of the tributaries of the Nile just 10km outside Lugazi town, through the winding roads of Lugazi Sugar Plantations. You will have an opportunity to shoot the arrows as you see it in the movies. And if you think shooting arrow is as easy as the movies make it seem, you will be surprised. You may just drop the arrow at your feet. This comes with free photography a committed Kenyan born photographer John.

Where to stay and food:

Jinja is not cheap. A decent bed and breakfast room will not be less than Ush.80,000/-. And that is if you booked earlier. If you are the type who will look for where to stay on arrival, you will find all decent spaces taken. Jinja has some luxurious offerings too that charge in dollars; ranging from US$50 to US$120 bed and breakfast for double occupancy. These may include the former Gately Inn which I think now trades as Nile Cottages, Surjios Guest House, Source of the Nile Resort Hotel, Nile Resort Hotel, Kingfisher, Paradise Hotel, Sunset Hotel, Nile Anchor, Nile Cottages and so many others.

There are several lodging facilities to choose from along the Nile on Njeru – Kayunga road just in case Jinja town is not giving you a good bargain. And as earlier noted, should you find it hard, you can drive out of the town on Iganga road and stay in Bugembe or along Kamuli road or return to the Buganda side and stay in Njeru division.

Jinja is an Indian stone city with several India-fashioned duukas and buildings. Most of the roads are named after former Indian residents and European occupiers. There are a few roads named after indigenous Basoga. But whatever it is, it has so many Indian restaurants to choose from. This city named after the big stone that stood out where the current Owen Falls Dam is and from which, the flooded falls of Kiyiira that lie between the old bridge and the train bridge, give the original name of the Nile; Kiyiira is an Indian city in terms of food offering and buildings.

Most high-end restaurants are run by Ugandans of Indian descent and so, while in Jinja, you will have a taste of India! There are few café houses that serve fast foods while back-end restaurants serve local dishes. Some lodges on workshop or retreat days, serve Uganda buffets.

Aggrey is a travel writer and works with Kyambura Safaris & Naalya Motel

Email: anshekanabo@gmail.com Tel: +256 775 414 596