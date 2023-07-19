While I can provide a general overview of some tactics that have been associated with President Yoweri Museveni’s approach to dealing with political opponents in Uganda, it is important to note my opinion is based on his long stay in power and reflect the current situation.

Here are ten tactics that I have fully researched about Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s long tenure at the helm of Uganda’s leadership.

1. Repression and Suppression: There have been repression and suppression of all his genuine political opponents with security forces, arrests, and intimidation tactics.

2. Restrictive Legislation: Museveni’s government has introduced laws and regulations that limit the activities of opposition parties and civil society organizations throughout his tenure as president.

3. Control of State Institutions: Museveni has maintained strong control over key state institutions, such as the electoral commission, parliament, judiciary, and security forces, which influence the political landscape in Uganda.

4. Media Control: President Museveni’s government has limited media freedom and targeted critical journalists or media outlets mainly online outlets using Uganda’s communication commission, thereby limiting the opposition’s ability to reach the public.

5. Electoral Manipulation: It is no longer a secret that President Museveni’s government irregularities and manipulation during elections, including voter intimidation, voter bribery, and biased electoral processes is a lie but a fact that currently even the president arrested his own RDC for the same vice.

6. Divide and Conquer: President Museveni has used strategies to divide the opposition, such as co-opting rival politicians or exploiting internal disagreements within opposition parties through large sums of money to various leaders that are even killing the opposition’s third largest political party the FDC.

7. Patronage and Clientelism: The former NRA rebel leader Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has used patronage networks to gain support, rewarding loyal allies with political positions, resources, or economic benefits.

8. Legal and Judicial Pressure: The President Museveni-led government has used the legal system and the judiciary to target opposition leaders and restrict their activities, this is no longer a secret as many have been arrested and charged with one intention to stop their activities.

9. Political Party Registration: Opposition parties have faced challenges in registering and obtaining official recognition, which can hinder their ability to participate in elections, The former Kyadondo East MP Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu the de facto leader of people power movement was forced to abandon the desire to register his own political party after being blocked by authorities, only to appear with another party fully rebranded in what he termed Rob Bada style.

10. Harassment and Intimidation: Some opposition leaders and supporters have been harassed, by threats, or physical violence by security forces or individuals allegedly affiliated with the ruling party.

It is important to note that the information provided is just a summary of many other reasons and should be interpreted with caution.

Uganda’s Political dynamics will evolve, and specific events may vary over time however, those are the strongest tactics that President Museveni is using to destroy his opponents.

Babirye Lilliane is a National Unity Platform member based in Entebbe