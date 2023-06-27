That specialist Canada-based Ugandan paediatrician, Dr Munini Muleera is one of the most refined brains ever produced in this country is not at all a subject of debate.

Born Kahondo ka Byamarembo, Kigezi graduated from Makerere University, Kampala, with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in March 1977 and trained as an intern at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala before their exile in Kenya.

In 1980, Dr Mulera joined the Department of Physiology at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland as a demonstrator in physiology and research trainee before moving to Canada in the summer of the following year where he lives to date. He would start his residency (postgraduate training) in paediatrics at the University of Calgary, Alberta, under Professor Robert H.E. Haslam.

It was the beginning of a career that would see him become Chief Resident in Paediatrics at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, a Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada, a Diplomate of the American Board of Paediatrics, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada, a Fellow of the American Academy of Paediatrics, Senior Fellow in Neonatology at the Hospital for Sick Children, an attending staff neonatologist at the same institution and Assistant Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Toronto.

Disappointingly, the insanely decorated senior Ugandans woke many Ugandans who have religious followed him as an oasis of knowledge to some unexplainable stupefaction when engaging himself in a character assassination fight with one member of the diaspora community to which he belong himself.

Dr Mulera, as a founding member of the International Community of Banyakigyezi- a cultural umbrella that brings diaspora Banyakigyezi together, is actively involved in the organisation for their forthcoming convention slated for 7th July.

Mr Nkuusa Francis, a top leader of the Team Chairman MK in the US joined others to drum support for the much-anticipated event through his umbrella family- Team Chairman.

This, however, seemed to rub the decorated medic the wrong way even though bigger numbers in attendance would be in his best interest as an organiser. The particular point of offence to Mulera was specifically where the unwelcome convention crusader identified himself as a member of General Muhoozi Keinerugaba’s Movement, Muhoozi whose father he(Mulera) has spent the majority of his adult life demonising.

Taking to his self-published blog- mulerasfireplace.com, Dr Munini directed a thread of literal attacks on the innocent ” Muhoozist” whom he categorically identified as a conman scheming to cash in from the Fiest son by posturing as being part of the convention. The same attack would later get published in the Daily Monitor- Mulera’s worthwhile ally in attacking the government.

The immensely degrading article titled ” Diaspora Banyakigyezi Organization is not part of Muhoozi Keinerugaba Convention” goes deeper to elaborate how the government has been defrauded in the last by some diasporans claiming to organise groups of the Kampala regime supporters abroad, with the latest being in Canada where the State was robbed hundreds of thousands in dollars to establish a branch in the country.

Mulera indicates that the tactic seems to have changed, focusing on General Muhoozi whose ambition to succeed his father is anticipated to wet the beaks of those singing him praise.

According to the said article, the author seems either completely ignorant about the fact that Team Chairman is not a political party and is not funded by the government, or is aware but his insatiable urge to feed his anti-Museveni ego has blinded him to a point where he can no longer differentiate between right and wrong.

Whereas he castigates Mr Nkuusa for associating a non-partisan cultural Organisation with partisan politics, Mulera’s biggest part of adult life beat describe him as a largely partisan anti-Kampala regime activist. Until late 2018, he was a registered member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change from which he resigned following the fall of his political benefactor, Gregory Mugusha Muntu Oyera.

“I supported the dual strategy approach. Unfortunately, the inability to reconcile these differing strategies has created heightened infighting and a very toxic internal environment that has made it very difficult to find a common path towards our main purpose and objectives. With the two tendencies at war, and with no room for me in the “defiance only strategy”, I have hit a dead end in FDC..”. Mulera’s FDC resignation letter reads in part.

Whereas I don’t know Nkuusa personally, it may even be true that he holds no political membership in NRM or any other political party. Further surprising is that going by his name, he appears to be someone from either Buganda or Bunyoro, if not, I beg to be excused. If that’s the case, however, it depicts the true character of a charismatic leader who tends to extend beyond the confines of ethnicity to identify with others in a bigger struggle for the unity of his country. As a leader of the Team Chairman MK US group, Nkuusa was in the country last December and took part in various activities of local activism, spending loads of cash in the process contrary to Munini’s baseless assertion that whoever belongs there is there to eat. Just last week, Eng. Andrew Mwase, the Chairman of the same Nkuusa group was in Uganda to get the local touch of the struggle to better the country. He appeared on different media platforms where he discussed a wide range of issues including the need for cohesion among the diasporans to play a leading role in economically transforming their homeland.

On the hugely malicious outburst by Mulere, the Boston-based Tean Chairman leadership attributes it to fights they are involved in with the opposition. One top leader who spoke to us on condition of anonymity, because he is not allowed to speak for the group had this to say;

“It has come to our attention that NUP leaders have orchestrated this misinformation by calling ICOB leaders and painting a completely wrong picture of the intent of Team Chairman. This is what they had done consistently to paint an extremely wrong image of the country and also harass any member of NRM or cohorts. We know this and are well prepared for their divisiveness which will not work at all … we will continue to develop great services for the people of Uganda and support great Ugandan Diaspora teams as the initial intent was.” he said.

Unfortunately, mud-sliding in this country is all our respected countryman, Dr Munini Mulera has done for the last many years. Whoever comes up with an agenda to foster unity is a “con man” and for that matter an enemy of the country.

If anything, Mulera needs to learn a few things about General Muhoozi and the Muhoozi Movement besides his unbefitting description as a plot to help his son succeed his father, and a mechanisation for schemers to enrich themselves.

First of all, whatever we have seen done in the name of this vibrant movement has purely been under the spirit of volunteerism. Muhoozi doesn’t give money to anyone to support this endeavour. This means that we are about to witness the most patriotic movement in the country’s history should you g general indeed take power. Secondly, it’s highly laughable to try to victimise Muhoozi solely for being a son to the President which is in no way his fault. I find this reasoning very wanting. Only if we gauge him in pure merit shall we be able to ably comprehend what is driving masses towards him.