President Vladimir Putin sided with his defence minister, Shoigu,when he gave his speech yesterday vowing to bring Wagner to justice. It looked like this was heading for the end of Putin or the end of Wagner, or possibly a civil war.

Wagner seemed to have been able to take two cities without any real resistance. At that point, things weren’t looking good for Putin.

Then, bang, Wagner started withdrawing and returning to their posts. Prigozhin accepted a proposal to stop the Wagner movement inside Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate tensions.Thanks to Belorussian president, Wagner and Russia came to an agreement. Wagner leader will be sent to Belorussia safely, and the rest will be sent to field camps. No one got hurt, and no one died.

Putin now looks weak, whatever happens. He had to negotiate with somebody he only had hours earlier accused of treason. Not only that, but he had to let him go free of any penalties. That has shown him to be extremely weak and ripe for another attempt at a coup by somebody else.

Moving forward, he has no choice other than to remove Prigozhin via a suitably high window. Prigozhin is his creation by allowing and encouraging private armies to fight his war. Wagner’s are mercenaries, and he allowed them to get too powerful. Private armies usually turn against their master- It’s happened several times in history.

I mean we need to be realistic and stop sugar coating; this was a shamefull event that should not have happened, and is very dangerous to have a “friend “doing that kind of shit when you’re president. It’s like Gen. Otafiire pulling a fast one against Museveni on the outskirts of Kampala.

This is comedy at its best. Prighozin will know he’s on a hit list, this is not over. More popcorn, please.