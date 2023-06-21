It is a constitutional mandate of the Leader of the Opposition to execute oversight visits across the country to enable the execution of his official roles.

Whereas such visits are good grounds for the assessment of the growth and development of the country under the steer of the ruling party the National Resistance Movement, it is a dismay how the exercise is turned into an evil political agenda with bais.

In early week of June, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga made a two-day visit to the districts of Nakaseke and Luwero which are known as the home of the National Resistance Movement. This is attributed to the protracted 5-years guerilla war that was intense in the double districts to liberate Uganda from bad leadership.

Taking benefit of the silent district officials in both districts, Hon. Mpuuga with his area members of parliament Hon. Ssebunya Allan and Hon. Ssekabira Denis well planned to concentrate the visit on targetted areas of their political benefit as the National Unity Platform.

Nakaseka district is now benchmarking area for industrial development in Africa with its Kapeeka Industrial Park which is contributing highly to the GDP of Uganda using its manufacturing power. It was shocking for the Hon. Mpuuga to refuse to include the industrial Park among his underlined areas for visitation and chose to prioritize the mass grave at Kikamulo sub-county.

The mass graves spread all over in Luwero and Nakaseke districts are resting homes for the heroes and heroines both military and civilian who paid a price of life for the democracy and peace of Uganda. The Hon. Mpuuga decided to mobilize his supporters of National Unity Platform and stage-managed a deceptive drama to earn sympathy using cheap political mechanisms.

Hon. Mpuuga took advantage of the mass grave to lament how the NRM government under HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has failed to support the people of Greater Luwero from poverty. The Leader of Opposition refused to visit the thousands of Ugandans and people of Greater Luwero employed at the the Kapeeka industrial park, Luwero Sugar Factory attached to Victoria Sugar in Butuntumula, KuKu poultry farm at Nyimbwa- Bombo in Luwero, and Butalangu Technical institute among other attracting developments both private and public in the two districts.

When Hon. Mpuuga turned to Luwero district, he strategically chose Luwero Boys a government-aided primary school where some of the pupils have their classes on the floor due to the overwhelming numbers compared to the infrastructure like desks. This turned out to be the talk of the visit for Hon. Mpuuga to blame the Minister of Education and Sports/First Lady Hon. Kataha Museveni for not doing enough.

What Hon. Ssekabira, Hon. Allan Ssebunya, Hon. Nabukenya Brenda and the Leader of the Opposition failed to appreciate, is the directive of the President to let the poor children access Universal Primary Education schools at Zero fees irrespective of the overwhelming numbers which explain the situation at Luwero Boys primary school.

Shockingly, when he visits districts where he and his colleagues have been leaders for a long while such as Butambula district of Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi, the Hon. Mpuuga endeavors to concentrate on well-performing projects to earn support for his friends while hiding their weaknesses as far as the development of the area is concerned due to poor representation at parliament.

It is high time for the National Resistance Movement Resident District Commissions and other district officials to stand up and bring to the attention of the public the massive development projects ongoing in their respective districts.

The Hon. Mpuuga shouldn’t be let to take advantage of the weak district communication officers to misinform the public through the media that the government of President Museveni is doing nothing concerning the growth and development of Uganda.

The writer is Kintu M.A, a citizen of Luwero district,

Assistant to Central Youth MP and ONC-Media Analyst.

Email; nkmoses7@gmail.com