The battle of the ages; Let me paint for you the picture.

One man, two women. One is bad – Bad Black. The other; Kuluthum, who is she? The title she carries is one of high education, but, as you are about to find out, she prefers to position as a social celebrity. The man – Akram, remains an enigma. Ladies and gentlemen, It’s bad black versus Akram & wife. The series, “Leave my man alone,” is scripted by Akram who had no idea Bad Black would hijack and re-write it as soon as she stepped on stage for her first act.

As soon as Akram pointed the gun in Bad Black’s direction, you knew it was game over. He be-littled her man with some insulting if not degrading abuse. That was enough invitation. You don’t talk about Bad Black’s honey. Within hours the original Bad Black took to the screen. She was vintage. The woman who prides herself in being a thief, burglar, mafia, ex-convict, mufere, robber, streetwise – from the ghetto – is also smart. Extremely smart. She didn’t waste time to drag the Akram’s in the gutters to have the fight in her natural habitat. In typical style, she took the gloves off and went bare knuckle. Bad Black; who turned raw abuse and vulgarism into an artform, is the best when it comes to a war of attrition. Seen it, done it all. Prison is her second home she reminds. Judges her best friends. The court room, her theater.

So when Kuluthum threatened with legal recourse, Bad Black laughed and scorned. It’s like threatening a fish with water, she argues. “Bring it on, I can’t wait but meanwhile am going to show you that this jungle is my world” Black warned. When Kuluthum responded, you sensed fear in her voice. Her threats may not be empty but even she, knows, Bad Black is bad.

Plot thickens. Akram comes out in retaliation to put up a front but his words suggest, even he, doesn’t believe his own threats. Both he and wife blundered when they entered the lion’s den and locked themselves inside with the lion. Bad Black is relentless. Give her a stage to perform and she will win the Oscar again and again. Kuluthum’s sophistication and Akram’s amateurish style are laughable when Bad Black is the opponent. She’s a born fighter.

If you haven’t taken sides and you love entertainment, I invite you to jump on #teamBadBlack.. This chic will take on an army and bring it down with her tongue. When you bring your money, titles, class, authority and influence in society as your position of strength, she introduces bed room talk and challenges you to a session to prove your might. She only talks to real men. If you are a woman like Kuluthum and you think your perceived persona, education or man is the reason for your boast fulness, she will ask you to take it further and show your prowess in bed and skill at seducing men. If not, you are worthless. It’s why this latest hit series can only end one way – with Bad Black the heroine; Kuluthum & Akram the pitiful losers.

I have told you before am a fan of Bad Black. I don’t care which battle or war she fights. Why would anyone dare her into a fight? It’s a lose from start to finish. Free spirits like her who acknowledge the dark side of their world, the tough world they live, the rough road they have journeyed to get to where they are – make my days. They don’t care. They just live life. So am here waiting for the next episode waiting to hear what she has packaged next for the married couple. They need advisors. Fast. Bad Black does not lose to amateurs. Never.

#teamBadBlack