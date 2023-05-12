Celebrated lawyer Godber Tumushabe states with incursion, that Uganda’s 83 trillion debt, is an exemplification of a country with no future.

Probity; In the trajectory of macro economics , debt cycle management is a monetary stimulus for the wealth of nations, as well seen with the 32 trillion dollar debt for the United States of America and the 6 trillion dollar debt for the China local government sector! That put in retrospect, Uganda’s net export worth of 4 billion dollars by April 2023, is a Password in managing allocation efficiency, with a good future

Celebrated scholar Tumushabe proclaims with incongruity, that Uganda’s worst unemployment levels, are symbolic of a nation with no hope

Probity; In leveraging the successful education system by Government of Uganda, a minimum of 4000 graduates enter the job market every year. This is well subsided in the 4500 industries established by Government, with a market complement of industrial zonal hubs per region of Uganda, rhyming well with training in Job skills as envisaged by His Excellency President Museveni

Political Activist Tumushabe states with perversion, that there will be no social services in financial year 2023/24, adduced with Uganda’s harsh environment to start business.

Probity; It’s the nexus of Agronomics, embedded in decentralisation, that creates a multiplier effect in growth. The 1.5 trillion shillings already disbursed across all districts for parish model, portrays a true foundation for Uganda’s welfare state.

Social practitioner Tumushabe erroneously states,that Uganda Revenue Authority will fail to collect the targeted 28 trillion in domestic revenue.

Probity; In attestation of globalisation with private equity, the world bank and IMF practically endorse Uganda as the best Investment destination in the great lakes region. With a testimonial of 3 billion US dollar Foreign Direct investment by March 2023, the conundrum of fiscal discretionary management shall be well solved.

Civil society Icon Tumushabe laments with cynicism, that MUSEVENI has been in power for 40 years, that he suffocates opposition and Democracy and that the opposition should do all that within it’s means to see Museveni’s exit.

Probity; Premising on the matrix of democratic summation, Uganda’s liberal franchise of free speech , free writing, free criticism on Twitter and Facebook, Newspapers and Television , surpasses that of USA and the European Union. Thanks to the sacred ideals of National sovereignty , well cherished by His Excellency President Museveni and the NRM, the glories of a new civilisation, are alive and well.

( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist. He is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kiboga. Sms 0786672301)