In December 2021, NRM won Kayunga LC5 chairperson by_election and later the parliamentary by_elections in Omoro county, Soroti City East, Gogonyo, Bukimbiri and Busongera South constituencies.

In all the constituencies, the opponents lamented of lack of fairness in the exercise which was skyrocketed by arrests, intimidation and detention of supporters, infringing on their rights.

The “independent body”, the Electoral Commission was expeditious to throw the allegations in the human rights garbage and sarcastically affirmed to the Nation that, all the by_elections were free and fair.

With such irreconcilable cases, it has since then created a state of infringements in the process, what can be termed as a must win for NRM in the by_elections.

Considering the recent back ground on by_elections, did NRM lose in Serere? Is an independent win an NRM or Opposition gain? And What must the opposition actors learn?

When an independent candidate was declared a winner, top leaders in NRM were quick to pin point at each other in what they termed as “internal contradictions”.

In any case, history has that, Empires rise and fall and Napoleon in another version stated that “when the further land is no more, the patriot must die”.

Conversely, when you play Chess for leisure, you must allow or create an illusion for the opponent to think that he/she won too inorder to keep them play as your leisure goes on.

Aware of the atrocities committed in the previous by_elections, NRM did not want to go bare knuckles neither did they want to lose the seat to an opposition candidate.

Considering the fact that an independent candidate has NRM background and being a son to the deceased, it was prudent that they went with ears on ground.

Besides, aware of the “common narrative”, when the serving politician dies, the son or daughter would step in, which we saw in Usuk, Omoro and many others, it was important to be twice wise

To give the son to the deceased a flag would serve two issues. Firstly, it would directly once again expose their thirst for a seat (which they’re ofcourse) and secondly it would breed confusion in the future and create an area of reference for the same cases.

To stay clean and not fall in for “a drowning man will clutch at a straw”, the best idea was to adopt an economic term, “a quasi partner”.

In this case, the NRM flag bearer was used as a quasi and an independent candidate as the real owner of the business. To the NRM great thinkers, this was found befitting as the independent would obtain support from the masses due to his and his father’s background.

To think that NRM lost in Serere is an illusion and for an opposition cadre to celebrate for the “loss” is a disgrace. In other words they are trying to keep the opposition play Chess inorder to prolong leisure.

What is it to opposition players? Much as you keep the struggle on, you must as well understand what is making the struggle not to finish. Any one can be on opposition but what do you do?, Is it for personal interest or for the people whom you “consider” fighting for.

In a hunt for a leopard, it’s prudent that a hunter does not get off the track for a rabbit, if the focus is not streamlined for a purpose then it’s obvious that it will fall for anything. It is a high time notes are taken and read deliberately otherwise the word opposition shall remain an abstract and an osmosis for individual profiles.

To fellow country men and women, if you behave not to “see it’s obvious that you won’t see, the same to hear or smell”. We must learn and redirect our thoughts to what is good for us and for our grand children when we are no more. There’s no good fight if what you can do is to wait for the results. If you do not take part, It’s my prayer that you don’t lie to your grandchildren when they ask of your effort.