Endless voices have been sounded over corruption concerns under the NRM government. Many of them have been watered down with statements made by the head of state. There was the LC bicycle scandal, The National ID scandal, the CHOGM funds scandal, the global funds scandal, the valley dams scandal, the temangalo scandal, the Bank of Uganda scandal, the NSSF scandals, and several other scandals and now the mabaati scandal which sounds great to be referred to as the Mabaati gate scandal.

The corruption drama in Uganda is becoming a more traumatising and incurable or terminal pain. Ugandans are extremely tired of this, not merely because it is an ethical and integrity matter, but a matter that affects the lives of the people, call it a human rights matter. Countless deaths have occurred due to corruption.

Corruption is human-made. It is made by the people, among the people and with people. Those that are involved in the vice are not only sadist but very greedy, selfish, unreasonable, uncaring and to say the least are persons who think other people’s lives do no not matter. Leaders have been heard in the recent times talking about corruption seeming to be very much concerned but that is the usual rhetoric which make no sense anymore. Do you remember “Kisanja hakuna mukyezo”?

The mabaati gate scandal may have been a well thought out program but out of what is being run in the media it seems to have been derailed or a scheme not meant to sort out housing and settlement issues in Karamoja but a political strengthening and consolidation scheme for the politicians who want to return to their political positions in the next elections. If the iron sheets were meant to go to Karamoja, why then are they in Kamuli, Namisindwa, Kakumiro etc?. Yes it is true that even those areas need support but in project management it is important to follow the project objectives, focus on the deliverables and meet the project goals.

This is a very disgusting kind of management and administration. Very unprincipled and disgraceful leaders that we have! This is a further confirmation that the NRM government is very good at walking the talk in a zig zag way or not walking it at all.

A major political scandal happened in the United States of America involving the administration of President Richard Nixon who reigned from 1972 to 1974. President Nixon attempted to water down and cover up what had happened on June 17, 1972 when there was a break-in at the Head Quarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington D.C. President Nixon resigned following the scandal. This was a good gesture. It exhibited maturity, respect and responsibility to the American people and was an act of accountability to the Americans.

Do we have mature and responsible people in Uganda’s leadership? The name of Uganda’s president has been sighted in several corruption scandals. Many cabinet ministers too and senior government officials and now the latest mabaati gate scandal. The Prime Minister and Ministers are said to be in it. If so is it not time for them to recognise that what they have done is wrong? Is it not time for them to be remorseful? Is it not time for them to step aside. Rt. Hon. Kiveidhindha did it, Hon. K Makubuya did it, certainly you can also do it.

According to the cabinet handbook of 2012, Section 3.8 Standards of Conduct for Ministers, Staff and Officials under clause 3.8.1 Principles of Ministerial conduct; It is stated that,

Selflessness Ministers should act solely in the public interest. They should not act in any way to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their families or their friends. Integrity Ministers are also expected to uphold high standards of ethical behaviour. They should not place themselves under any financial or other obligation to individuals or organizations that might influence them in the performance of their official duties. They should avoid accepting gifts or hospitality which might reasonably appear to compromise their judgment or place them under an improper obligation.

This is enough to show that the ministers were compromised and placed under improper obligation and above all, they acted in a way that was for their personal benefit politically. The ministers may be taking the sheets for a good cause but wrongly as that was not part of the project and in simple terms it is misallocation of resources and diversion of resources without approved adjustment to the project document and this may amount to forgery and abuse of office.

Enough is enough of such mishaps in Uganda. There is need to open a new chapter for clean leadership to take charge. If the president had the right principles, he would lead by example and resign. If the Prime Minister and ministers were serving above self, they would not wait to be scolded but decently step aside.

It is common knowledge that Prime Minister Borris of Great Britain / United Kingdom resigned after pressure from parliament for the scandals associated with the COVID 19 pandemic. I certainly know that parliament of Uganda also has the capacity to exert that pressure on the officials involved in this scandal and get them to leave. This will serve as a deterrent measure and would bring sanity to the leadership and management of the country.

Parliament of Uganda, this is a matter that should concern you. Certainly you can invoke your constitutional powers and authority to get the dirt out of Uganda’s Leadership. The president can be impeached and the ministers can be censured. Rt. Hon Speaker and Hon. Members of parliament, Ugandans are watching. The destiny of this country is in your hands. Ugandans are living unworthy lives because you are not fully exercising your powers. If you want the country to continue to be pretentiously stable, you can continue to handle the matters in a laissez-faire manner. The solution is to take action against the president and take action against the prime minister, ministers and other government officials involved in the mabaatigate scandal and who are messing up the country.

Save the Uganda from further humiliation, save the dignity of Ugandans and save the abuse of resources by taking action against the errant leaders.

John Mary Odoy

Senior citizen and former Chairman Transparency International Uganda

