The Presidential Zonal Industrial Hubs under the Presidential Initiative on Skilling have moved a milestone to create opportunities, build self-esteem, release potential and connect communities amongst the youth.The President H.E Gen.Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has lit the candle,it is our task now to sustain it to full potential.

The Presidential initiative on skilling is improving the performance of the industrial work force in the economy by training for skills acquisition and improvement of work processes.

To the young citizenry of Uganda this program is now the foundation of economic progress and it is a master prowess amongst our children. To this, leaders all across should embrace and support the program for the betterment of our own gallant daughters and sons

Skill acquisition is one of the most important pillars which has moved to help many youth in actualizing their dreams. It is aiding those who are not privileged to have white collar academic credentials to have better livelihoods

The skilling program is strengthening the youths ability to work in a team, boost their ability to learn continuously, helping them to form their first professional networks. It is supporting young people to start their professional life and outline a career plan and contributing to the strengthening of their entry into the formal job creation arena as opposed to job seeking

The youth are not only learning valuable life skills, but they are also nurtured into responsible disciplined citizens, self-reliant, and perseverance. These skills are helping them become independent adults who can support themselves thus becoming an economic propeller factor for Uganda as a country

Skill development enhances the proficiency of a person in any particular area. Skill acquisition enhances professionalism, better communication, time management and negotiation skills which leads to improved personal livelihoods development thus building a tomorrows future for our children.

For God and my Country

Allan Bamuha

Deputy RDC Kyenjojo District