Over the last couple of months, the distressing debate on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s availability for the next presidential elections has been so pompous, though unnecessarily, that it can no longer be negligible. What has been so ridiculous are voices demanding for a successor to be named, with some pinpointing g specific names. Ridiculous!

Whereas, a blood born cadre of the National Resistance Movement-NRM I feel proud that there are scores of able minded and charismatic heads yo turn to should the need to pick the next leader come, this particular timing seems extremely inappropriate. Not only do we have a President who was voted in by an overwhelming suffrage less than two years ago but also a sound all encompassing constitution that clearly stipulates transition from one leader to another.

Whereas agitators of the dumbfounded campaign sound exclusively misdirected, a few positives can be adduced from their direction. Firstly, they highlight the ineligible contribution of President Museveni and his ruling party to the nation over the last 37 years to the extent that many seem to agree that someone from within his close circles should take to the wheel after him. Secondly, it seems like a universal call that the next change of government should be democratically motivated rather than the use of blood and iron. This impressively fits well in one-off the key principals of the party-democracy.

The end game revolves around one key deduction- NRM is still very popular and the most dependable party electorates are determined to continue entrusting with power. Why then all the fuss! I have noted with great concern that some of the agitators, surprisingly belong to us though I am yet to confirm this largely unthinkable point. What I believe, however, if these are really not wolves dressed in sheep’s skins, then they are definitely being blindfolded by haters to feed the agenda of their enemies unaware.

I have, unsurprisingly, seen some top notch members of enemies camps trying stir more controversy by suspiciously indicating their venomous support to those within who seem dissatisfied. This is highly suspicious and all in their right minds should treat it with contempt.

Well, what I need to point out is that is is well. We all have to trust to well known track record of managing their internal affairs will agree with me on this. For the record, NRM has on all the past occasions agreed on a candidate to represent it without going to the polls. It thus helps members to sober up and continue off this sponsored distraction who evidently seem intended to destabilize and cause confusion.

Besides, Mzee looks quite strong and very able. Do we then have reason to worry? Why not continue praying and thanking God for his good health.

Whoever has been keenly following Museveni’s recent discourse on his plans for Uganda, East Africa and Africa in general will normally agree with me that its certainly not yet his time to hang boots up. President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya has repeatedly christened him “the father of integration” , I hope we now understand. The President has unreservedly committed his later part of life to advancing the philosophy of integration and also volunteered to be its face. On many occasions, he has been reasoning that a united African front would solve most of the continent’s problems without necessarily bowing to the west.

The over a billion population is a good market opportunity for the vastly endowed continent would spur economic supremacy only if we forge a way of downplaying the imaginary lines we call custom borders to allow free trade amongst ourselves. You can only imagine the opportunities for the black man if they could attain free movement from Tripoli to Pretoria without any limitations. Jobs, market, technology sharing, cultural fusion, among others. It would also deter the recurrence of civil and military confrontations that have vastly bedevilled our development, socially, politically and economically.

And Museveni remains then to possibly deliver us to that dream. Even though he may not necessarily get there with us, preparing a generation for the task is as important as leading is there. The influx of foreign Heads of State and dignitaries we have witnessed paying visits to State House almost daily attests to the fact that what we have in our President is an ‘unputtable-down’ treasure we still need to guard jealously. If the British could have their Queen ruling for seventy years, why then would we risk to retire a tested progressive leader while uncertain about what may come after?

_The writer is the Deputy RCC Soroti East Division_