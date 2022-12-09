In 1992, I was in Primary 7 in Arua Demonstration School. My dream was to become an Aeronautical Engineer. So to be able to make that, I needed to ensure I was good in Mathematics. We had this teacher who would coach students mathematics after classes.

The Rich students could afford the coaching fee. They were able to be admitted. I couldn’t be.

I decide to stand outside and attend the lessons through the window. One evening, when the teacher spotted me, he told the class check how that boy is using your money. The whole class came out to chase me. The abuses that followed was serious.

I cried upto home. My father explained to me that coaching is for those who are not intelligent and not hard working.

He told me to work-hard and smart. You will succeed.

Ever since that time, my understanding of success was based on this situation. Success largely depends on your individual capacity. Your willingness to work-hard without excuses will see you succeed.

I don’t believe in excuses of what ever nature.

Many times our failures we all want to blame in on someone. Most times blame yourself. That will push you to do better.

The moment every time you fail or fall short and you throw the blame to someone else. Just know you are digging your own grave of more failure.

The moment you have had issues with more than one person, ask yourself how comes it’s me fighting the rest. Am I always right and the rest are wrong? What can I do to ensure to ensure that this stops.

I could choose to continue crying and blaming the rich boys but that won’t change anything. I went down and had serious studies. Worked hard. Infact that year there were three in first grade. I was one of them.

Don’t always cry. Work hard.