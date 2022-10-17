This month of October I have witnessed how government and Ugandans at large has tremendously benefited from the first fleet of Tondeka Metro buses.

In mid-September 2022, I saw the excitement of Kampala populace upon seeing the Tondeka buses the day they were delivered from Nakasongola based Luweero Industries ltd, where they were produced by Kiira Motors Corporation. Deep in my mind I was like will they maintain the momentum? Won’t the previous fights between KCCA and other public transport entities, affect the service?

To my surprise, all over social media platforms, images and testimonial messages describing how commuters were enjoying the service, proved my thinking wrong, and this prompted me to try the service myself, I started my trip from city square and the bus was manned by a lady captain by name of Rachel Lwanga, it was a great experience.

Furthermore, on 9th October the dignitaries that attended the Uganda’s 60th independence celebrations were transported to venue using Tondeka buses and it was the same feedback of great service.

Still to prove me wrong, on 12th October, KCCA celebrated the frontline workers and these joined the KCCA Executive Director Mrs. Dorothy Kisaka at Kololo Independence Ground, all KCCA frontliners were transported from Divisions of Makindye, Kawempe, and Rubaga.

Despite the first fleet having few buses, the great service of Tondeka buses has tremendously benefited government, hence a need for government and KCCA to give a hand be it financially, because though the service is great, the units are still few, yet the demand is currently high, the buses are currently operating only on Ntinda circular route, yet on other routes public transport users are yearning for a decent service.

Its such projects that deserve government financial intervention because they not only help the commuters but also the government benefits, the more units, the more people to be employed, with the terminals put place these will turn into mini towns hence development and more employment opportunities s to the youth in those communities.

Lastly, I am indeed grateful to the strategic brains behind the Tondeka bus service, solving the public transport affordability question and also for introducing the great bus service.