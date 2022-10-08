Everyone is familiar with the scramble and partition of Africa by the European powers in the late 19th century. However 135 years later, there is a new wave of scramble of the African cake by many powers , majority of whom weren’t in the original Berlin conference of 1885.

Economic benefits such as utilization of African resources and the vast political support Africa accords to the great powers are the key incentives to the rush into the African continent. Ironically these were the key reasons of African imperialism.

Currently all major powers have dedicated African summits where “African solutions are discussed with guidance of the host country.” China has the forum on China -Africa cooperation (FOCAC ) whilst there is the UK , US , Russia , Turkey , India and EU – Africa summits. The Africa of the 1960s -1990s is different from the Africa of the 2010s and therefore Africa is seen more of an investment center ,however the old clique of gaining political influence on the continent exists.

CURRENT OVERVIEW OF EVENTS.

In 2009, China overtook the us to became Africa’s largest trading partner. Over the years, the Chinese presence on the continent has increased mainly through the various infrastructure projects and the people to people exchanges. However in this ever increasing multi -polar world where the US and the western allies on one side and the Chinese and Russians on the other, this has raised concern in the west.

Statistically, Chinese investment has lead to a 7.8% GDP growth in sub Saharan Africa ( 2012-19) hence there are visible benefits to the African population. With China also positioning itself as a partner with no old imperialist history in Africa, it clearly has an advantage.

When the G7 launched the Build Back Better initiative to counter the Chinese belt and road initiative , there was both excitement and limited optimism . The plan , however good on paper , clearly doesn’t address the key issues on the continent that need adequate funding and the project outlay is vague. It’s the clear to many that west right now is in panic mode when its comes to Africa, well knowing losing Africa could hurt their geo political interests for example the UN general assembly vote.

When Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited African countries such as Uganda , Ethiopia etc. It was seen as a projection of Russian influence on the continent . An influence that has its deep rooted history in the anti-imperial struggles onto which the soviet union participated. Fast forward , and the ties now stretch to military assistance ( west Africa and C.A.R ) and cooperation on nuclear energy among others. A vivid example of this strengthened ties are the lack of condemnation African countries have accorded Russia towards its invasion of Ukraine.

Its clear that western influence on the continent is waning down and this is something secretary of state Anthony Blinken made his mission to restore and strengthen during his African tours just days after Lavrov’s visit. Although the shadow of colonialism may linger through the current European powers when it comes to African investment and cooperation, efforts such as repatriation of stolen African artifacts , statement of apologies etc. These seem to lay a fertile ground for western -African collaboration.

HOW AFRICA CAN BENEFIT.

Its clearly evident that Africa is becoming a battleground for the major world powers when it comes to investment and influence. With the scars of colonialism and foreign domination still afresh, many Africans are starting treat this new trend with great caution. Africa, as a continent , needs investment and its great numbers in the UN general assembly make it powerful ally. But all this puts Africa at a great advantage when dealing with the other global powers so that the African interests are put first above everything else. President Musenvi during his 2021 swearing in said ‘’ I’m not pro-east nor pro west , I’m pro -Africa.” . therefore its important Africa remains neutral in this geopolitical game of chess while exploring the benefits both sides can offer to the benefits to the African masses.

This calls upon the African leaders to always navigate the best deals with African interests in mind with the different powers whilst keeping in mind that the rise of powers like China are a by -product of the vacuum left by other powers.