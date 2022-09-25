Forests cover nearly a third of all land on Earth, providing vital organic infrastructure for some of the planet’s most diverse collections of life. They support countless species, including our own, yet we often seem oblivious of that.

Humans of recent have gone on rampage, clearing millions of acres from natural forests every year, especially in the tropics, letting deforestation threaten some of Earth’s most valuable ecosystems.We tend to take forests for granted, underestimating how indispensable they are for everyone on the planet.

It is key to the entire humanity to combine and protect, preserve and manage equitably the forest cover. Forests pump out oxygen we need to live and absorb the carbon dioxide we exhale (or emit). A single mature, leafy tree is estimated to produce a day’s supply of oxygen for anywhere from two to 10 people.

Nearly half of Earth’s known species live in forests, including nearly 80% of biodiversity on land.Insects and worms work nutrients into soil, bees and birds spread pollen and seeds.

Biodiversity is a big deal, both for ecosystems and human economies, yet it’s increasingly threatened around the world by deforestation.Large forests can influence regional weather patterns and even create their own microclimates

Tree roots are key allies in heavy rain, especially for low-lying areas like river plains. They help the ground absorb more of a flash flood, reducing soil loss and property damage by slowing the flow.

Forests are like giant sponges, catching runoff rather than letting it roll across the surface, but they can’t absorb all of it. Water that gets past their roots trickles down into aquifers, replenishing groundwater supplies

Trees also have another way to beat the heat: absorb CO2 that fuels global warming. Plants always need some CO2 for photosynthesis, but Earth’s air is now so thick with extra emissions that forests fight global warming just by breathing. CO2 is stored in wood, leaves and soil, often for centuries.

Natural beauty may be the most obvious and yet least tangible benefit a forest offers. The abstract blend of shade, greenery, activity and tranquility can yield concrete advantages for people

Sound fades in forests, making trees a popular natural noise barrier. The muffling effect is largely due to rustling leaves — plus other woodland white noise, like bird songs — and just a few well-placed trees can cut background sound by 5 to 10 decibels, or about 50% as heard by human ears.

In addition to holding soil in place, forests may also use phytoremediation to clean out certain pollutants. Trees can either sequester the toxins away or degrade them to be less dangerous. This is a helpful skill, letting trees absorb sewage overflows, roadside spills or contaminated runoff.

A forest’s root network stabilizes huge amounts of soil, bracing the entire ecosystem’s foundation against erosion by wind or water. Not only does deforestation disrupt all that, but the ensuing soil erosion can trigger new, life-threatening problems like landslides and dust storms.

Together let us save our Mother Planet Earth

The Author is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner Fort Portal City North Division