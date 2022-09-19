The parliament of European Union can’t hide it’s envy on Uganda as a country even when they’re aware that we are still struggling in terms of development as a country and region. From the time they left East Africa as her masters the Europeans have refused to stop following us and involving themselves in our internal affairs. That’s why they find it easy and okay to discuss our country’s affairs even when they’re aware that we have legitimate governments and parliament put in place by the people of Uganda and in charge of the executive and legislature of our country.

Surprisingly and annoyingly, here in Africa it’s an abomination for any of an African parliament to discuss the issues in Europe and even pass a resolution to that matter. That can only be done in comedy skits and other forms of drama but not in reality. This shows that Africa has either kept itself inferior to the western countries either because of lack economic independence or lack of independence or confidence. It wouldn’t be easier for anybody to indulge in our country’s affairs if they were aware that we are self sustainable and therefore having no fear to anybody or anything against us.

The European countries have for many years disrespected and abused the international laws governing the independence and sovereignty of African countries and have sometimes involved themselves in Africas affairs militarily to deliberately distabilize African countries. Like for instance the military involvement of NATO that led to the killing of Col Gaddafi the then incumbent president of Libya. That action hugely affected the development and political stability of Libya and it will take decades for Libya to get back to where it was before President Gaddafi was violently assassinated. The world has kept it’s head down as the Europeans arrogantly abuse the sovereignty and independence of African countries, one wonders the importance of organizations like UN if such disrespectful acts continue to happen. How is the relevancy of the UN and those other international humanitarian organisations that usually show up during elections in African countries. The members of the European parliament are well aware that some of the challenges that Africa suffer are in place because of poverty and lack of sustainability. Had the citizens of the African countries been financially stable, some of those challenges wouldn’t be existing or it would be easier to fix them.

While passing that unfortunate and disrespectful resolution, the European parliament gave petty and senseless reasons that the pipeline will have a great impact on the Environment and the natural resources as if they’re the ones who have kept those resources up to now. They also said that the Ugandan government had not compensated people fully which is obviously concted and not true. In any case those reasons are not strong enough for anybody to pass such a brutal and disrespectful resolution. They were simply looking for where they can base themselves to abuse our sovereignty and independence as a country. Everyone in the world knows, who exactly does activities that have greatly impacted on the world climate. The world is aware that the European countries continue to erect new factories and use fossil gas something that has greatly impacted the climate of the whole world. It should actually be Africa to complain about those activities because in the end we are also affected and yet the privileges of those factories goes to the cofars of the European countries.

The Current standoff between Russia and Ukraine is happening because of the similar egocentrism and disrespect of the sovereignty of independent countries. European countries continue to cheer and give weapons to Ukraine in the foolery of supporting her to defend herself yet Ukrainian people continue to lose their lives in a war which would have been avoided. Today, the whole world is facing the impacts of the Ukraine – Russian war and yet some of countries have nothing to do with the disagreements that led to that unfortunate conflict. As Ukraine is being destroyed, the European countries continue to cheer one side instead of calling for talks so that the most local person can find peace once again. Instead of putting focus on how to end that war they’re instead poking their nose in the internal affairs of Uganda and East African as a whole.

Nevertheless, President Museveni has promised Ugandans that all activities to get Ugandan oil out of the ground will continue and by 2025 the first oil will be out. The President has assured all Ugandans that if Total energies bows to the Pressure of the European Union parliament we shall pick another campany that is willing to work with the government. This should give us another hope that we are not isolated and Europe is not in charge of the world and I think that’s the same reason as to why Russia and China have always protested and vehemently disagreed with those egocentric people. This kind of behavior should teach Ugandans and Africans how Europeans still want to reign our countries on remote. Therefore each time our Politicians start collaborating with them, they should know that the support given to them isn’t out of love but rather taking advantage to indulge in our internal affairs and get what they want and runaway.

Africa as a continent was not deleted on the map during the human crimes of slave trade and colonisation. The Imperialists should for once accept that Africa will stand, it doesn’t matter how many years it’s kept under the feet but it has passed the test of time and endured more painful situations. I think during colonialism and slave trade Africans faced more dangerous and brutal treatment than putting on neckties to go in the European union parliament to pass a resolution. We will stand our ground and oppose it just like our ancestors stood against colonialism and other crimes against humanity that happened those days. Uganda’s oil will surely come out of the ground, whether that resolution is still in place or not and if European parliament still value the relationship between east African countries and the European countries they should withdraw that resolution and also apologize to Uganda and East Africa because it was not done in good faith neither does it show any good gesture to the people Uganda. It’s simply reminds us the dark days of slave trade and colonialism, it also portrays a deep hate and envy that our former masters still have for Africa with no willingness of seeing Africa taking step. That resolution renders international humanitarian organisations irrelevant to the progress of African countries, it instead shows that those organization are meant to protect the interest of our former masters.

The writer is a deputy RDC Kyenjojo District.