As business executives are scampering to cut costs in order to stay clear of the covid 19 economic effects, some are making grave mistakes of evading retirement savings for their employees which makes them demotivated at workplaces hence less productivity.

Employee motivation is defined as the level of energy, commitment, persistence, and creativity that workers bring to their jobs. It goes without saying that higher employee motivation leads to better engagement and productivity.

Consequently, employers who make it difficult to build resources to support their employees during after working hours fearing the potential costs will end up doubling the costs to the business due to absentism higher employee turnover.

According to research,93% of employees are more likely to stay with emphatic employer and offices with engaged employees are 43% more productive because social security like NSSF give a piece of mind at workplaces.

Motivated workers are able to handle uncertainty better due to self confidence,they became better problem solvers, more innovative and creative.

Additionally, although some business executives think that paid time off and health insurance can be enough to motivate employees, forget that they are giving government a big luggage like spending on social services for the elderly.

It is also appetising to learn that those saving with NSSF,a national social security firm will be the first beneficiaries to use their savings in NSSF to partake of those exotic new houses for Nssf at Lubowa estate on credit and pay in instalments.This can be a huge boost in the lives of workers.

In conclusion, employers should know that workers are the first priority at work because without them,the machines will not function and the customer experience will be zero in post covid era.

Ben Ssebuguzi is Public awareness expert and a fellow with Public Opinions International and Secretary general of Uganda poor youth movement.