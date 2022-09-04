We shall be making an extrapolation, on the pillars of Parish Development Model system;

The First glorification, Concerns Production and Marketing. By August 2022, Uganda earned 96 million US dollars from maize exports. In this dimension, industrial processing takes precedence, to harness the wealth of nation.

The Second glorification, concerns the quantum of service economy and infrastructure. Thanks to the NRM, Uganda earns 1.6billion dollars a year from Tourism. In this citadel, Priority of roads and hospitals , shall be a modus vivendi, at the level of every Parish.

The third glorification, impels us to financial inclusion. Thanks Museveni and the NRM, Uganda’s average monthly nominal household income is now 600,000shs against 400,000shs by 2020.

The fourth glorification, surely carries the banner of social services.Thanks to Museveni and the NRM, the Price of internet, monthly measurement of Mbps from 300 dollars by 2020 to 60 dollars ( still reducing) by August 2022.

The fifth glorification, is an aggregation of CIS, community information system.this pillar is for only geniuses.we are quantifying GNI per Capita, from an angle of state index, – 0.52 to 6.1, depending on one’s status of understanding.

The sixth glorification, concerns the Divine summation of human consciousness, one of Mindset change. In the nomenclature of human ethics and business enterprise, Kiboga district ranks best, having worked out a market dissimulation, with love and ease.

The seventh Pillar, with a grandeur of the seven trumpets, shall be cast some other time, with the seven national seals therein……

(The Author- Mathias Lutwama is the Deputy Resident District Commissioner-DRDC Kiboga)