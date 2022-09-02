It first started as a thought, generated into an idea and became a reality.

The courage exhibited and the moral strength of the 27 men under the command of Gen Yoweri Museveni is the reason we see the transformed Uganda today. Making reference to the supernatural being most often by his Excellency the president confirms that God has always used men. God used Gen Yoweri kaguta Museveni to liberate the country through a war that started in 1981.

The five year protracted war has a lot to tell and what will probably be told in years to come ahead of us. The country and the whole world has a lot to learn as one of the most inspiring wars ever to be respected in the history of the 21st century.It was not just a mere war, it was fought for a reason to liberate the country from bondage of oppression,as system in the past was known for tyranny where there was no rule of law.

Every time the country celebrates the NRA anniversary, a lot comes to my comprehension, the full definition of patriotism begin to click in my mind, pictures and imagination of a focused and a responsible leader in president Museveni circulates, a patriotic character the world has ever produced, the best we can ever do is to be under his instructions as a proof to be part of the circle, embrace and emulate him. A lot must be learnt, it takes a heart of love and deep understanding to appreciate this.

Fellow country men and women the country we are in today is because of the positive and timely intervention by the President, he stepped in at the critical moment and saved the nation.

His message on economic transformation portrays love for the country and its population, His nature on humanity and approach on solving the current dynamics is a remarkable achievement, his brilliancy and commitment in empowering and how far he brought the country is recorded in books of history, he has been a leader of peace during war and after.

We live in the world where there are many voices, a world where enemies talk too much against progress but the great leader has (always) demonstrated his love and patriotism to his country and the continent, a valuable contributor who has done a lot to the Enlightenment of the country.

This is the history that can never be erased and has a lot for the upcoming generations; what an interesting occurrence it is, imagining jumping into the lorry in January 1980, leaving his comfort zone to spend days and nights in the bush to liberate the country is one of the highest and commendable efforts ever initiated in the African continent.

In his speech during the send off of Gen Elly Tumwine(rest in peace), the President talked about the injuries the late and Gen Salim Saleh sustained. This confirmed part of the ordeal the president and his colleagues went through all in the name of sacrificing for Uganda.

In my recapitulation , the effort of love and patriotism rendered by our great leader of the revolution should be part of us, our president’s history and his valuable contribution to this country from 80’s is already written on the wall and will ever be present as a point of reference by academicians and scholars.

The great revolution built on strong fundamental principles and ones who have believed in it will never be taken by eventualities. Long live our president of the republic of Uganda, the commander in chief of the armed forces and the great revolutionary leader of our time.

The writer is the Deputy RDC Alebtong

Odongo Stephen