I’ve learnt with a deep sense of shock and grief about the saddening demise of our revered liberation hero Gen Elly Tumwine who reportedly succumbed to the lung cancer ailment early this morning.

I met the deceased General the very first time I had a scheduled appointment to meet H.E President Museveni on 8th June,1996 at State House Nakasero. He was then Director General of the External Security Organization at the rank of Maj Gen and we immediately struck a cord.

The late Gen had by that time already known about my being an enthusiastic supporter and admirer of President Museveni and his unique leadership attributes. Ahead of the 2001 highly contested elections, I flew to West Nile region with Gen Tumwine where we met the former Vice President in Amin’s regime Gen Mustafa Adrisi and Brig Barnabas Kili In Arua and later conferred with Gen Moses Ali In Adjumani, the latter of whom was at the time 3rd Deputy Premier and Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.

In subsequent years, I attended almost all national events like the NRM Day and Tarehe Sita celebrations mostly in the company of and driven in Gen Tumwine’s official vehicle. In fact, the departed Gen, was the third very senior Military Gen I became close to after initially getting in contact with Gen Ivan Koreta at Lubiri Barracks where the 1997 Tarehe Sita was held. Let me mention that at that time, Gen Koreta was serving as the 1st Div Commander in the UPDF.

The event was graced by the President who was represented by Her Excellency, Dr Naiganga Specioza Wandira Kazibwe Nalongo then Vice President which was also attended by then prime minister Kintu Musoke and Gen Mugisha Muntu who was at the time, the Army Commander. In subsequent years, the fallen Gen Tumwine and I did extensive mobilization works in the heart of Luweero triangle in places like Kapeeka, Kikandwa, Semuto, Wolubenzi, Kakiri etc

I will remember Gen Tumwine as having been unquestionably loyal to my favorite President Yoweri Museveni throughout his military career from the time he fired the first shot at Kabamba Military Academy until his unfortunate demise.

Of course, I’ll be failing in my duty if I don’t acknowledge in equal measure the loyalty and exceptional commitment to duty of other prominent Generals like Gen Salim Saleh, Gen Ivan Koreta, Gen Joram Mugume, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, Gen Jeje Odongo, the late Gen James Kazini, the late Gen Pecos Kutesa, the late Brig Chefe Ali and other committed liberation heroes who I may have inadvertently forgotten to include.

May our Good Lord Rest the Soul of Gen Elly Tumwine In Eternal Peace.

Ben Phiri, Lusaka,Zambia

+260977824988