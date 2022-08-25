The Territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan Police and Kira Division, have charged to court, Bishop Kibuuka Jacinto, of the Evangelical Orthodox Church, located at Mamre Prayer Center, Namugongo, for the alleged Aggravated Torture of Othieno Denis, a 14 year old, pupil of Christ the King Junior School, Namungoona.

The facts gathered indicate that on the 22 August,2022, the victim was at Mamre Prayer Center, with his mother, Kemigisha Juliet, who works as a cleaner. The mother left him behind and went to town. It was during her absence that the Bishop called the victim and started demanding his money, Ugx. 10,000 which was allegedly stolen by him. Instead of referring the matter to police, he started beating and kicking the 14 year old victim. He then dragged him into his car and continued beating him as they drove to the mother’s home at Namugongo-Janda in Kira Municipality, to recover the money.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, It took the intervention of the landlady, who rescued the victim and rushed him to Nuwa Hospital, Nabusugwe-Mukono, where he was admitted. The victim is recovering from the injuries which were classified as Grievous in nature.

“The police at Kira upon receiving the complaint, instituted inquiries and obtained very clear accounts of the incident, with relevant witnesses statements. They retrieved medical documents and reconstructed the scene at Mamre Prayer Center. The Bishop also recorded a statement and was released on bond. It was however, canceled on the 24 August,2022, after charges of Aggravated Torture were sanctioned against him. He was caused to appear in court at Kira on the 25 August, 2022,” Enanga said in a statement on Thursday.

“We do strongly condemn all acts of torture, harassment and intimidation, more so by church leaders against vulnerable persons. Part of the mission of church, is to defend the poor, marginalized and vulnerable persons and further promote commitment to compassion and justice. The acts therefore, were not consistent with the values of church and not justified under any circumstance.”

In July, 2016, then Kampala Archbishop, the late Cyprian Kizito Lwanga suspended Fr. Kibuuka and also banned all activities of his Mamre Centre, a prayer gathering in Namugongo near the Martyrs’ shrine. Archbishop Lwanga also instructed Catholic believers that it was forbidden for them to fellowship with Father Kibuuka as members of the Catholic faith. Archbishop Lwanga cited disobedience as reason for Fr. Kibuuka’s suspension.

After the suspension, Father Kibuuka reacted by announcing his departure from the Catholic Church, something the bishops said tantamount to self-excommunication from the church.

“I love Archbishop Kizito Lwanga, but he has been misled by self-seekers who are jealous of my success in praying for people and during the Pope’s visit,” he said.

“That action resulted into automatic self-excommunication from of Father Jacinto Kibuuka from the Catholic Church. Those priests who have openly and publicly joined the rebellion are automatically self-excommunicated…and are no longer in communion with the Roman Catholic Church.”

In November, the same year, the Catholic Bishops of Uganda issued a joint statement confirming the excommunication of controversial priest, Fr. Kibuuka.