We are dwelling on the self evident truths, why His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni rules for long;

Revolutionary valour; Since the heroic days of Front for National salvation ( Fronasa) Museveni has been into the Patriotic business of nurturing true Nationalists, whose Profound agenda, is to Protect the glory of Uganda and the great lakes region. The institution of the Presidency, CMI, ISO, ESO, Police and Reserve forces with highly well focused Individuals whose well admired work is to advance the sovereignty of 21st century Uganda, as surely envisaged by the Head of state, is a testament to the status quo.

Democratic Charter; There are 350 Television and Radio stations in Uganda, with a franchise to speak and air with liberty. It’s only in Uganda where ardent state critics use derogatory language against the head of state, and the next day you find them dining with Museveni, later on to wield big Positions in government. This mode of navigation, has made Museveni a glorious leader, with a mantle of majesty and unification

Geo Political symmetry;

In the world of globalisation, the irony of terrorism is so rampant, to the detriment of a new Progress. Museveni as first class leader, is famed for granting functional support, to African states that are fragile in military confluence. Ethiopia and Tz, Central African Republic and Kenya, south Sudan and Liberia among others, have subdued the monster of terror, thanks to the leadership summation, of Commander in Chief Y.K Museveni. If an external force then, attempts to fight Uganda, just expect Ninety Nine Percent of Black countries , to counter fight that foreign belligerent, as a means of Preserving Musevenism, a true systemand way of life, in advancement of African Nationalism

Impetus of Intuition; By nature and Practical domain, Museveni is a strategic thinker, no wonder he truly understands with ease, all aspects of life in Medicine, astrophysics , the military, Nano- technology and of course Spirituality.

Unlike some of Museveni’s Prominent critics, whose remarkable role in society is only shouting with no content, Museveni as a world Celebrated leader, is ever rhyming in Sobriety, and solving matters of Complex Phenomena, with grace and ease….( Part 2 returns).

The Author Mathias Lutwama is Deputy RDC Kiboga district.