Recently, the opposition especially NUP and FDC were Mobilising the youth and other Ugandans to protest against the government over the increasing prices of commodities, actually I read in the news that in Jinja some youth poured oil on the road causing several accidents. These however need to be told who exactly they should protest against because they seem to lack information about what exactly led to this problem. President Museveni has addressed the nation two times so far, trying to explain to Ugandans what exactly the problem is but it appears most Ugandans have failed to understand or deliberately refused to understand. In fact after his address some activists went on radios and said that the President’s address was empty because it offered no solutions to problems that Ugandans are facing. These however could be right because maybe they do not know what the exactly the problem is and they also don’t know that Ugandan government has nothing to do about it.

The Current Russia and Ukraine war has caused inflation all over the world because Russia produces oil and grain, all these important products were put on sanctions by the European countries as a away of defending Ukraine who they see as a friend. The Europeans have failed because instead of adopting the NRM way of solving problems which is sitting on the round table to dialogue, they decided to fight. this has not only destroyed Ukraine but has also affected the prices of commodities in the entire world. Their leadership based on egocentrism and arrogance has always ended up affecting the Innocent people who actually have nothing to do with the cheeky and unnecessary wars that they’ve always fought mostly leading to the loss lives destruction of property and crumbling of several economies, there’s no war in the world that Europe has ever involved in for the good of building or fighting for the common person but rather destruction whose effects actually stays longer even after a long period of time.

Ugandan youth should instead invite CNN and other European media houses to protest in front of them for the problems they’re currently facing. They should be told that the protests against Ugandan government are a complete waste of time and a portrayal of ignorance in the geopolitics. It is also a portrayal of ideological bankruptcy and lack of focus that the Opposition political players usually deliberately build for purposes of riding on the foolery of the people to achieve their selfish goals. Even when the agents of west are surely aware the source of the problem they still receive funds which they use to mislead the unpatriotic youth of Uganda. Actually the planners of these protest and protesters themselves should know that the situation is not about to normalize because the west can’t swallow their pride and accept that they errored so that maybe the can cleared and put the world back to order.

When president Museveni said that Ugandans should eat cassava, they made fun of him instead of understanding why exactly he was saying so and actually in the addresses he has given of late have all been based on building own capacity because we can no longer rely on war mongers who do not take time to see the effects of war to human kind. The people who do not embrace dialoguing as a strategy to solve conflict rather than fighting and if the youth of Uganda have been keen this is the same problem that the opposition of Uganda suffers. For instance FDC got divided because of lack of dialogue, there was a faction of Mugisha and that Kiiza Besigye. These completely refused to agree. Mugisha Muntu would later leave and form his own political party. Recently when Nobert Mao decided to sit with President Museveni to forge away of working together instead of conflicting all the time, he was cursed, disowned, abused and also called names. This is a very bad trend for the future of our country’s governance and politics especially when the opposition continue to insist that they’re the alternative government.

I will be happy, when I read news that the Youth of Uganda have held a demonstration against Europe over increase of prices of different commodities especially fuel. This will make more Sense and it will be done with good intentions. I also think that nobody will will interfer with such a demonstration to stop it because it will have been done on the right cause and without ill intentions of causing unnecessary commotion. The Banyankole have a common saying that “Okusiga ekyanyara okakunkumura ebishato” meaning sparing the person responsible for the mistake and punishing the one who is innocent which is wrong honestly. If the demonstration against Europeans can’t be done or if it’s impossible, the youth should choose to be patient until those people sort their disagreements and we get back to normal.

The writer is a deputy RDC Kyenjojo District.