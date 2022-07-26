Dr Kizza Warren Besigye Kifefe by far has superseded the fight for equality, rule of law and transition combined in Uganda, the mile he has moved trying to achieve this not as an individual but rallying all players in the politics of Uganda is unmeasurable but one thing, I feel has failed him is relying on a broken poor society, easily compromised active political actors specifically from the opposition side and sidelining the mighty foreign Powers. straight from the horse’s mouth ‘we can do this ourselves’ as he says often! Literally meaning Ugandans don’t need support from foreign states to dislodge the ‘junta’ thus they just need to wake up from burying their heads in the sand.

Dr Kizza Besigye forgets that he is relying on one of the poorest population in the world which can easily be compromised because of the status quo. The ‘junta’ on the other hand has mastered the art of manipulating what we thought are strong willed principled leaders and rendering all strategies to rally the populace against the regime null.

Accepting the fact that there has been betrayal from the opposition camps as one of the factors delaying the journey to the promised land, All Besigye needs is to have a collective effort of all opposition actors and foreign powers at play to achieve dislodging the regime.

Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi wine on the other hand has utilized that aspect of wooing the foreign powers’ involvement and this is evidenced by his consistent message to the foreign powers during conferences that he has attended by clearly indicating to them that it’s because of their continuous funding that Museveni’s government is still in power and calling on them to stop, nevertheless he is poor at policy and also at risk of failing to bring together all the political actors, However, KB on policy is outstanding as compared to other political players. He had indeed tried and pushed the Museveni government at the edge until the emergency of Bobi wine’/Kibalama’s NUP, these boys have eroded all the concrete foundation that the Democratic Party, Forum For Democratic Change, etc) had laid in the recent past decade.

The kyagulanyi team can be stopped only if the mother parties such as Uganda People’s Congress, FDC,DP etc refocus on the realities and stop trying to engage NUP at its own tuff (ONLINE/Social Media). To the populace dismay, NUP call these times their time, where on earth would a serious leading opposition political party start making such statements! times like this need more of a message of hope than such unmatching statements with the feelings of the segregated society.

Besigye has been kind to himself that he is either true to himself, kind and or has seen it all that he has a reputation to keep by avoiding unnecessary battles amongst fellow opposition leaders/parties

The Bobi team is trying but in my humble submission I see their strategy might make the journey to transition look further from reality than what Dr Warren had done. On that note One of the greatest mistake Ugandans have made in the 20th century is to accept being made to believe that doing the something with the same methodology time and again can yield different results. But because the populace is desperate for change the end up accepting.

It’s unfortunate that Chairman Mao the king pin of North, Dr Besigye, General Mugisha Muntu of western Uganda, Dr Abed Bwanika, Hon Bobi Wine of Buganda region Who came to our midst In their expensive suits claiming to have the same agenda of delivering the much needed change can’t sit down and agree on a strategic plan to deliver what Ugandans are dreaming of, this means that they are so slow at observing and learning the trends of politics especially from our immediate neighbor, Kenya. Each time Kenya has elections, something new comes up because rival kingpins keep uniting in alliances Let alone the party constitutions, aspirations that would be secondary to the main goal as the focus is always taking overpower.

I feel Mao’s DP has no enough resources to run a national campaign, same with all other opposition parties, so that factor of resources and poor political parties can be collectively managed by coming to a consensus as a united opposition front assuming all of them came together and they fronted one candidate in one alliance that would be historical and also reaffirm the trust and confidence of the population on their seriousness to create much wanted change. Their coming together could have not been possible since many of them have natural fear for Dr Kizza Besigye’s presidency because he has consistently showed how he can’t be easily watered or compromised, in the real-world people with such traits aren’t easy to deal with especially if you have got selfish interests, a trait that is common among many opposition leaders in Uganda. Many of these opposition leaders have only remained lamenting in different platforms most especially television & radio talks shows, case in point is Chairman Mao who has been a model in the Ugandan politics, however, its aching that the only thing many of us admire from him lately is his good English and debating skills, something any good speaker of English language can do. Kira municipality Member of parliament Hon Nganda Semuju Ibrahim is another good example of this phenomenal who has also superseded in his standards of debate

The circus Ugandan opposition has put itself in has made our country lose more resources than what has been done on development projects for the last 35 years.

There is no political analyst I have admired in Uganda like Rwomushana (this a topic for another day).

Mugulusi Junior Timothy Email: tim.mugulusi@gmail.com

Oyugi George Email: georgeoyugi58@gmail.com

The writers are Ugandan Political Observers