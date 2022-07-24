Norbert Mao says that his “transition agenda” is the main reason for his upsetting move into the Museveni fold.

If so, it is a huge gamble for both him and even to Museveni, to some extent.

Positively, Mao got Museveni to sign a rather good document which remarkably, if theoretically, wd end Museveni’s autocratic rule.

Could that really happen?

Is Mao an heir- apparent?

Our revolutionary leader might allow such a thing only if it didnt upset his safe retirement plans.

There seems desperation on both sides.

Mao is tired of being a political fence sitter and almost non entity.

For Museveni the Muhoozi project is jaded and looking more and more untenable, not least because of Muhoozi’s occassional unstatesman- like antics.

Museveni’s ideological waffle is way past its sell- by date. even to himself.

The very intelligent Museveni might benefit from a thinker like Mao to sort of “refresh” the ideological page?

If the Mao agreement is not ratified by a DP delegates conference its legal standing is up for grabs – and maybe so Mao’s job too?

Museveni on the other hand does not care too much if that happens.

He has absolutely no “app” for transitional politics and what he denigrates as the non-ideas ideas of the opposition.

But now he has Chairman Mao for better or for worse.

If Mao is deposed from DP he wd have to become much yellower than he is, to keep his grace and favour job.

As a Justice and Constitutional Minister can Mao pull meaningful strings for DP?

Even if he can, the rank and file of the party are furious at the ‘betrayal’ and want Mao’s head on a silver plate.

Lets see what happens as the dust settles – or doesnt.