Influences come and go. Having a certification document, saying you are important isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. Just like actors and musicians, they are on top only if they keep delivering what their audience expect. Once they skip a beat, it’s over until they get back on top. And, many never do.

Influencers can stand out from the crowd by showcasing professionalism and also limiting the risk that they will increase liability exposure for the brands and agencies they work with.

Obtaining the certification allows influencers to show brands and agencies that they are taking their obligations seriously, treating influencer marketing like the legitimate business.

For brands, using certified influencers offers an additional layer of compliance safeguards in addition to influencer agreements. An influencer can sign off on a contract saying they have reviewed the organization’s rules and will abide by them, but brands need a way to actually show that their influencers understand their obligations.

*Social media is about sociology and psychology more than technology.*

We have technology, finally, that for the first time in human history allows people to really maintain rich connections with much larger numbers of people.

Social media is not just an activity; it is an investment of valuable time and resources. Surround yourself with people who not just support you and stay with you, but inform your thinking about ways to WOW your online presence.

Social Media Is giving everyone power and sometimes that power goes to the wrong people.

A mental, unstable or Insane person, who has a lot of followers or fans on social media. Has more power, control and Is believable more than a normal, sane civilize person.

That person is setting up standards and principles for normal civilized people In the society and everyone follows , because of majority rules. Nowadays we are not even surprised by people doing crazy things. It is how crazy can you be. That Is why today laws are changed. People are doing weird stuff and are uncultured, ungovernable, ill disciple, reckless, negligent, dangerous, ill mannered and not respectful. It is not doing something right, but It is doing something everyone Is doing.

The National shadow youth leadership therefore applauds Public Opinions International for an award of a certificate on completion of training modules in information dissemination.

Like Pam Moore said,.“You can never go wrong by investing in communities and the human beings within them” The shadow also forwards it’s utmost respect to Mr. Adam Buyinza Luzindana the team leader at public opinions international for his counter respect in the due course of the training.

The first rule of social media is that everything changes all the time. What won’t change is the community’s desire to network.

Our value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see our worth. Content marketing is a commitment, not a campaign.

When we are sharing stories to create bonds with other like-minded people, we want to give them social currency with the highest pass-on value we can.

The good deal right now are the seven platforms that live on our phones.

For God and my Country!

~Lukanga Samuel

Chief Whip, UNSA shadow Cabinet