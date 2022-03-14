By Aggrey Nshekanabo

It is interesting that the rest of the world has an Agenda for Africa and Africa does not have one for itself. Or at least I have not seen one. I have seen several blueprints of the American agenda for Africa, Russian Agenda for Africa, Chinese Agenda for Africa and EU agenda for Africa. I have not seen any African agenda for Africa. If anyone has a copy or a link please get in touch. Without that, then any agenda is a good agenda for Africa! And so far, Africa is doing a great job prostituting itself around with whoever can dangle some morsel around.

I am inclined to agree that Africa needs to be sold to China, England/EU, Russia and the US. For example, Southern Africa can be sold to China, West Africa to England and France, Russia takes Northern Africa and East Africa is bought by the Americans and Central Africa by the Belgians etc. However, Congo-Zaire, there is nothing democratic about Democratic Republic of Congo in there (but at least they are better than Uganda because Joe Kabila handed over power to Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who is not a blood relative and such handover a pipe dream for) should go to the highest bidder.

And should the bidders fail to agree, we evacuate the Africans in there and then these superpowers get in there and tussle it out like in a wrestling match, kill each other and the winner takes it. However, in the period of the fight for Congo-Zaire, there should be no airplane flying out. These musketeers can agree to pretend to fight while engaging in the continuous robbery of the precious stones of this pitiful nation called DR Congo.

My thoughts are that Africa does not have the kind of leadership to keep off the thieving governments of the West and now which pretend to be donors and friends of Africa. Africa is simply a commodity. It is time to throw away the pretentions by our ‘friends’ and ourselves. Once these pretentions are out of the way, we officially sell these small 54 states that form Africa to willing buyers so that they are run as private enterprises complete with a Chief Executive and a leadership team and then they are paid accordingly. They may appoint locals with specific assignments to execute the work; mainly to collect dues and or taxes.

There will be no segregation of citizens in dispensing social services as it is now as a result of voting patterns. We will have nothing to do with tribalism and nepotism that is practiced by misleaders and punishing those who talk about it. There will be no social contracts with mis-rulers every five years in what is regarded as an election. Whoever is appointed, yes, all positions will be by appointment complete with a performance contract, no need for silly and stupid elections. They are such a waste of resources which would have been used to build schools and hospitals. The CEO will have 5 directors as follows;

Director for Human Resources Director for Education and Sports Director for Health and Natural Resources Management Director for Infrastructural Development and finally Director for Police. No need for the army (that is a loss for arms dealers). These states are just toothless. An African General is as a good as a Captain in the US/Russian army.

These directorates will have Sub regional representation. The Sub region managers will have county managers up to the lowest level which is the Sub County. The Country CEOs may report to their Regional Directors such as Regional Director for East Africa who sit in New York or Geneva and then these report to the board of Directors, which comprises the present G8 Countries. These CEOs can be rotated around from country to country as it is with CocaCola or beer companies and telecoms such as MTN.

I have had a sneak-peak into these so-called African summits in Sochi/Mosco, New York, London, and Beijing. These are sanitizing forums to really drain Africa and nothing more. For example the US-Africa leaders’ summit for 2022 with President Joe Biden will be nothing other than African Presidents and their spouses or their favourite daughters standing next to the American President for a photo moment at the White House. Otherwise, it is disguised as; a Meeting to revitalize global partnerships and alliances based on shared interests and values and as an opportunity to listen to African leaders on key areas critical to Africa;” Really? What is that if it is nice words put together to mean nothing? What shared interests?

The one of UK-Africa Summit was more direct but sounded as; “I will kill your father, inherit your mother and you will call me daddy,” The 2019 pre-COVID-19 in 2019 UK-Africa Summit was about; “British businesses promised to help Africa to prosper from the green industrial revolution where the UK government committed £11.6 billion until 2024 for International Climate Change Finance in Africa to respond to climate change and promote trade between UK and Africa? Now sincerely, what does Africa trade with UK? Nothing. Africa’s trade with UK is less than 1%. We basically export raw materials, unprocessed food and metal and minerals while Africa is UK’s number one export destination amounting to 43% of manufactured goods, foods including coffee which it never grows.

The China-Africa Summit attracts more African leaders than the UN. All African misleaders are carted to Beijing and they are lectured about and thereafter given loans, which are executed by Chinese companies. The China summit excludes eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) because eSwatini recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign state. So, eSwatini maybe the only country in Africa without Chinese presence, which is a good thing really. They don’t need them. The most interesting is the Russia-Africa Summit that was held in 2019 in the city of Sochi and is unlikely to happen again now that Russia is busy keeping NATO from its shores in the battle grounds of Ukraine. The Russia-Africa summit had nothing to do with Africa but against all other Summits. For its aim was to; ‘Support African states’ sovereignty where Russia is willing to offer aid and trade deals without political pretentions, blackmail and intimidation of the US and the UK to African misleaders and their governments.

It is for this that I am convinced, Africa needs to be sold to these guys and remove the veils of neo-liberalism. The moneys that will be paid for buying Africa will be used for provision of social services and other works for the enjoyment of the people. And for the period of the sale say, 50 years, no African will be burdened with taxes and misleaders and pretentions of governance. No one needs it. After 50 years, we can renew these foreign contracts.

Aggrey is a retired journalist and works with Kyambura Safaris Ltd, the proprietors of Naalya Motel

aggrey@kyamburasafaris.com; www.kymburasafaris.com