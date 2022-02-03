In one of the latest talk-shows, Chris Rwomushana commented on the challenges facing the newly installed Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Paul Ssemwogerere. High expectations are put on him, as he inherited the mantle of Bishop Cyprian Lwanga and is also placed on the same pedestal as the late Bishop of Masaka Catholic Diocese, John Baptist Kaggwa – men who were not afraid of speaking truth to power

Rwomushana, himself a Catholic and public intellectual, sees Bishop Paul’s major challenge as spiritual. Rwomushana sees so much anger and hatred in society today and fears its corrosion of social cohesion and potential for explosion should there be a trigger. The major challenge of the Archbishop, therefore, is to preach love and reconciliation. He is not the first or only person to speak about the public sense of anger and grievance, which might express itself in a desire for revenge. So many people have been traumatised in the current power struggle and through economic deprivation of which land grabbing and eviction are the most tangible examples.

Rwomushana’s identification of the challenge facing the new Archbishop should be placed under the microscope. Few would deny the correctness of his analysis. One does not have to be a critic of the current government to identify it. In fact, many who see it are, like Rwomushana, supporters of the incumbent party. However, the scrutiny to which is prescription should be subjected is how the Archbishop is to carry out the mission of preaching love and reconciliation. Further, the question must also be asked whether this is a challenge for Archbishop Ssemwogerere alone or the challenge of all the religious leaders, especially those from the historic churches and the Muslim leadership. These are made exceptional because of their history both of working with the government and also criticising it.

The “how” question to Rwomushana’s proposal is symbolised in that dramatic event in 2020 when the religious leaders tried to fly pigeons as a sign of and call to peace that ended in total failure. The pigeons just fell back at the clerics’ feet. Analysts interpreted the incident to mean that to bring love, peace, and reconciliation one must address the causes of their absence. The second part is that whatever the disillusionment with religious leaders, society still believes in their potential to address some of the critical problems facing the country and not to have a “hands-off” approach or confine themselves to things of the soul. Only the full burden should not fall on one man, however gifted. It’s a good job that the Catholic Church often speaks through the Episcopal Conference.

This post was first made on Rev Kasibante’s Facebook page.