A lot of things happen in the year and alot words are said throughout the year. Some are bad and others good. Some are scarring and others are interesting. Uganda as a country began with elections in January 2021 which went on smoothy but ofcource with a few challenges. Though some people had predicted doom to befall against our country but they forgot that we had an experienced leader in state house. After completion of the electoral process, The Electoral Commission in accordance with the law, declared President Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the elections and that was the best gift for us since as the movement we believe in the politics of continuity and ideology. The electoral commission and the judiciary conducted the much anticipated swearing in and we have since then focused on service delivery and keeping the country safe for the citizens to work and develop themselves.

President Yoweri Museveni is the hero of 2021 because he has led country this year through the difficult times of the pandemic, closure of business and terrible times of losing loved ones. During the second wave, Covid 19 claimed lives of several Ugandans, the President gave us hope and put measures to protect those who were not infected by the virus. The Children who are the future of the country were kept out of school as a measure of keeping them safe and alive. For the first time we have had schools closed for a long time not because we intended but because our children lives are important and supposed to be safe as we build the county.

Good enough, scientists discovered the vaccines to boost the immunity of the people so that when one gets Covid 19 they don’t get so ill and lose their lives. Government under the Stewardship of President Museveni has since then focused on vaccinating all Ugandans so that the economy can fully open and citizens get a little bit relieved of the lockdown and several other restrictions. Ugandans have gotten the jab and a number of them are now waiting for schools to open and other things which had been stopped.

During the campaigns, the opposition went to people and said that the NRM was taking advantage of the lockdown to campaign for themselves and harass the opposition. However as they said so, countries over the World were under lockdown with restricted movement. Some couldn’t even allow a meeting of five people to take place, however our less Caring opposition leaders wanted to go ahead and do rallies so that Ugandans get infected which is inhuman, the President had earlier said that anybody who mobilises Crowds in the days of the pandemic is intendingly commiting murder. Those who understood remained home, followed campaigns on television and when the voting day reached they voted candidates of their choice.

It’s only from President Museveni that I heard the word ‘scientific gatherings’ which was later adopted by the world and now we can hold scientific burials, scientific weddings etc. Even when Africans love crowding but several of them are getting used to the new normal and I feel we shall all move.

Even in the scaring days of the pandemic the government under the Stewardship of President has come up with new programs of getting ugandans out of poverty, the NRM principal of social economic transformation will be realized. The Parish Model program which is coming soon with the pre -activities already done in several districts wil see a number of focused Ugandans get out of poverty and create incomes for themselves and their families. The mentality of substance agriculture will soon end so that we can have food and also earn some Income. This among many were the promises of the Movement in the recent campaigns.

Ssabalwanyi has dealt with a number of organised crimes in a shortest time, some couldn’t even take him a month to handle. The Bijambiya movement in Masaka which had put citizens on high tension were put to stop. Also the Kampala bombings which had become a talk of the day were also put to stop. The stability of Uganda cannot be played with no matter who is doing it. The ADF which has the support of the enemies of Uganda, have had a tough time in jungles of DRC with the UPDF, I think in a shortest time the problem of ADF will be history in Uganda hence peace prevailing in the entire region.

President Museveni has made tremendous achievements in 2021 and I think he is the hero of the year.

The writer is the Deputy RDC Kyenjojo District.