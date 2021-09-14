We are still on a practical admiration of President Yoweri Museveni as a leader. Below, we continue expounding on the factors that have played in favour of his continued stay in power;

Knowledge discretion;

Most of the 21st century world super powers , are always enriched with museveni’s understanding of the contemporary world. If museveni is addressing Chinese leaders, he will exemplify well the principles of dialectical materialism in line with the aspirations of Asian great leader Deng Xiaoping.

If he is speaking to American States men, museveni will succinctly demonstrate the applicability of the 1776 Philadelphia conference by American fathers like Thomas Jefferson, in line with modern day rights suffrage. Amazingly, some leaders in NUP or FDC who desire to succeed President Museveni, lack even the simple basics, on the origin and working of nations

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Matrix of the Military;

If you do inquire from assessors in Sandhurst academy or the Kremlin school of infantry, they will tell you , Museveni is one of the best military commanders in the world. When it comes to foraging the enemy in the battle field, Museveni knows which exactly which officer best suited to command a division. When it comes to Preempting the enemy during aerial warfare, Museveni knows with ease, which operational commander will execute reconnaissance activities with precision. Ironically, some opposition leaders who pretend to be better than President Museveni, are too ignorant in matters of country stability in the new age.

Popular Sovereignty;

Those of you who are mature enough in the realm of civilisation, know better how President Museveni is very cautious before taking state/ government decisions. He will spend hours day and night listening to all categories of individuals, Permanent secretaries, ministers, Technical advisors, the wanainchi etc. This way of managing a national business has endeared him to those who love institutional consensus. Intriguing enough, some opposition leaders who are yearning to succeed President Museveni, are too irrational, ever barking at those they lead and dictating everything, to the detriment of functional politics in parties

Social Prudence;

In terms of leadership etiquette, President Museveni is a modest man. He is not someone involved in luxury and pompous show-off.

This has enabled him to concentrate more on the art of astrology, with the advancement of national interests. It’s laughable then, that some NUP and FDC leaders, who are extroversive with an appetite to become Heads of state, spend so many hours, Posting Pics of their posh houses and cars on Instagram, with intent to portray themselves as modern-day rulers( I return with a detailed matter of this +256784285177)