__Everyone has different gifts to share

You will never succeed at anything if you are not prepared to learn from those who have actually done it successfully.

During the Olympic Games of 2008, I had a VIP pass which allowed me to hang out with almost anyone I wanted.

Jamaica has a population of 2,9m, and it was even less then. After watching in total awe how this country took such a massive medal tally, I decided to approach their coaches and find out how they did it. They were so friendly and keen to engage and share their approach to identifying and training young athletes.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

They told me, “Africa should be cleaning the board,” yet we hold less medals as a continent than Jamaica.

If it were not for Kenya coming to the rescue, we would have nowhere to hide. But it need not be so!

After we spoke, one of them asked me a question:

“Why don’t more Africans come and talk to us, like you just did?”

I had no answer.

But then again, I DID know the answer, because I have observed it even in business: There are people who don’t ever want to be seen trying to learn from those who have succeeded… Even though it costs them nothing to do so.

They would sooner hate and pour scorn, spreading malicious rumors, than actually learn something from that person, for themselves. Those are the guys who choose to “throw away the meat and eat the bones”!

How strange is life?

Anyway, I love you guys for wanting to learn something even from me; you are wise.

The easiest thing I know to do, is what I do. Whilst the hardest thing I know, is what others can do, that I cannot do, or will not do myself [that must be done].

Think of it this way: I sailed through engineering school because I’m good at maths and physics. I could not have completed a medical degree because my chemistry was weak. So, for me medicine is hard, and engineering is easy!

I always respect anything someone else can do that I cannot do.

I also respect people who cannot do what I can do. I always try to be patient and remember always that everyone can do something better than I can.

This is one reason I like to get advice from people who are real experts in their field.

Now you don’t become an expert simply because you go on social media to declare yourself an expert. There is a well-recognized process in each field by which recognition as an expert is conferred.

Whatever you do: Don’t let yourself be fooled, intimidated, or seduced by fancy words into believing everything that comes your way through social media, and even newspapers, TV or radio… no matter how convincing it might seem. [Liars can be very clever in marketing, let the buyer beware!]

Who is saying it? Do they have credibility? Your life could depend on #Learning to discern fact from fiction. Your life! There are a few bad hombres out there.

Of course, you all know this by now. Even the #JuniorClass.

So let’s instead focus on the 99.9% good people in our world. I particularly want to #ShoutOut some of the professions I admire the most [when they are done well]:

1. Full time pastors of churches in the rural areas.

2. Primary school teachers.

3. Nurses in clinics.

4. Grave diggers and undertakers.

5. Call center operators.

6. Waste collectors.

7. Those who care for the elderly, particularly those who are terminal.

I have such deep respect for those who do those jobs, and I never speak ill of them. Why don’t you add something to my list.

I always have respect for those who do the truly difficult jobs in society, in good times and bad. Let us celebrate their work and service, and show them gratitude, especially during these tough times.