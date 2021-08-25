Some people learn the hard way while others heed and change. The Bible has a story of the then ruler of Babylonia who, on many occasions did not acknowledge the power and counsel of God until a decree was made against him to become mad “insane”. He scientifically went through stages of metamorphosis.

The stages of metamorphosis comprised three; from man to beast and back to man becoming insane and living a beastly life. Word study (etymology) indicates that ‘insane’ roots from the Latin ‘insunus’, meaning mad, of unsound mind, outrageous. Its opposite is sane, (of sound mind, free from disorder). It has evolved to sanitation and sanitize. The life of Nebuchadnezzar and how he responded to God’s grace is a lesson to all leaders, believers and the governments.

The story of Nebuchadnezzar (Daniel 4:1-37) should serve as an eye opener in relation to God’s dealing with man. The incident took place in kingdom which is the present Iraq and Syria. He ascended to power and reigned between C.605 and C. 561BC.

He raided Judah into captivity taking several young strong men including prophets like Ezekiel. He conquered and destroyed the temple in Jerusalem among the many sieges he launched. He built The Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of ancient world.

. Being powerful, he never thought there was any mightier than he was until his pride reached the apex for God to make a verdict (4:16). It was a time that the ruler was in heights of prosperity, successful building projects, military might (4:4) etc. without acknowledging the creator, giver and protector. Many times, people forget God amidst prosperity and remember him in times of need.

Man is naturally prone to pervasiveness despite God’s unmatched perseverance and grace. God in his grace rarely does anything without warning (Amos 3:6). There will always be indicators of God’s intervention although man tends to ignore. Nebuchadnezzar was warned several times in dreams of a tree, in the fiery furnace in which God saved the young men (3:1-14) but he never changed. He had all opportunities to repent but didn’t. He spent his time building the army, consulting magicians, enchanters, sorcerers, astrologers, and only gave the last chance to prophet of God -Daniel. Cf Dan. 2:2; 4:7.

Once, the king took a tour of his magnificent palace, pondered and in pride said, “Is this not the Babylon I have built by my might power and for the glory of my majesty?” Dan. 4:30. No sooner had these words left the king’s mouth than a verdict was pronounced. In his interpretation of the King’s dream, Daniel had assured him that he was the tree that would be cut (4:22), driven away from people and be given the mind of an animal until times pass ‘when you will acknowledge God is sovereign’. (Dan. 4:23, 24). The Pagan Babylonian ruler lived a life of man, beast then man again. God rebuked him, removed, refined, and restored him to sanity. Today in science, the disease associated to that is called Boanthrapy, a psychological disorder in which the sufferer believes he is a cow or an ox. (The pharmaceutical journal, July 2013, online). His life serves as true witness that the God of the universe is God of Israel, who is present and rules over all kingdoms irrespective of the prevailing situations. He appoints leaders and abases the proud. (Daniel 4:37; James 4:6).

There are modern Nebuchadnezzars whose love for power, military might, international relations, infrastructure building, oil plants etc., have led to materialistic lunacy. Without concern for the oppressed and recognizing God the creator of heavens and earth, they can ring-fence their positions, fortify their residences and crash and thwart every upcoming leader thinking no one else is above them. Power obsession should be declared a pandemic in our nation, all leadership spheres from church, corporate, political organizations. Leaders worship their accomplishments, ‘I did….,’ ‘My…’ ‘I won’t accept….,’ among many utterances as God looks on in patience. When their pride reaches the apex, the Almighty will act since there is time for everything (Ecclesiastes 3). Like the maize weevil “ndiwulira”, they rarely hear until calamity befalls them but sanity must be restored.

Before the verdict is pronounced by the Mightier ruler, you have ample time to repent and change (salvation). Whoever has ears, let him hear what the Spirit says… (Revelation 3:6).

The author is Theologian and Educator.