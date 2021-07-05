It is over two weeks now since I went into self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on preventive medication to strengthen my body. I am okay, and I believe I will fully make it. I thank everybody for the outpouring of concern and care, and the good wishes for my wellbeing. I did the exemplary thing to remove the chance of spreading the disease in case I was found a carrier. I have realised the value of goodwill and hope in strengthening the human will against the dangers that attack us. Our COVID-19 patients need hope and encouragement to survive.

We have lost many people to the disease, unfortunately. May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may those who are hospitalised or receiving treatment at home be healed and narrate their journeys to recovery for others to be strengthened.

Any doubters to the existence of COVID-19 are not serious. I have seen it with my own eyes, literally; other people have seen it and its sad reality. It could have been worse, but we are Ugandans and we are in this together under the able leadership of President Yoweri Museveni. Uganda still ranks highly among countries that have fared well against the pandemic. The last time I checked, we were leaders in Africa and very competitive globally.

The upsurge we are now battling will not take away our determination. If we managed when the disease was completely new and unknown, how about now?

This disease doesn’t discriminate; it only discriminates those who do not heed standard prevention measures commonly known as Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). There are those who say it is the unlucky that catch the virus.

The self-isolation came just after I had been named to cabinet and had finished appearing before the appointments committee of Parliament to confirm my appointment. I have missed two swearing in ceremonies (for minister and ex-officio Member of Parliament). One would think that this being a special bridge on my career run, nothingwould stop me, but COVID-19 is not sensitive to such milestones. Everyone- big and small, tall and short, whichever faith they profess, ethnic background, political persuasion, profession, even age group-is susceptible to the disease. Therefore, we are all vulnerable, and should support one another to overcome.

Previously, I paid tribute to medical personnel for their “frontline” duty which helped us a lot in saving so many lives. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, they have given it their all, putting service above self. Government is doing its best to support them with the necessary tools and logistics to enable them work better and stay safe. I once again pay tribute to them, and also sympathise with those who have not made it after contracting the virus either in the course of serving their duty or getting infected from common sources. In my new role, I pledge to actively advocate for and lobby in government for better working conditions and anything that will strengthen Uganda’s response to the killer disease.

I urge medical personnel to treat patients well and responsibly. They should not be overcharged for services. People don’t have money. If they fear to go to hospital because of the charges, there will be bad consequences.

Whatever the case, patients should seek professional health services wherever they can to avoid making their condition worse. Anxious people are presenting so many remedies for the disease, containing mixes of so many herbs. I don’t know how safe these are but scientists should quickly study them, advise and inform the public on what works and what doesn’t. In general, minding one’s physical state and maintaining domestic, communal and personal hygiene helps a lot.

Me and my colleagues are at taking up the mantle at a critical time but we shall stand to be counted as COVID-19 is finally defeated. The public should cooperate with government for better services and coordination of effort.

In my docket, I urge Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs), as detailed by the president to lead coordination of anti-COVID activities in the districts, to take this task seriously. We are in a war we cannot afford to lose through acts of negligence, inefficiency, corruption, favouritism or plain lack of patriotism.

RDCs should carefully study their roles in the context of the pandemic and execute them to the letter. If it is clearing vulnerable people to travel or to access any support that may be forthcoming, monitoring compliance with the SOPs and ensuring that district administrations remain functional amidst scaling down measures on staffing, let everything be done satisfactorily. I thank those who are performing well, carrying the message and sentitising residents accordingly.

Lastly, this is a time to be kind, considerate and selfless. Kind people are reaching out to the “vulnerable” with whatever they can. Government is doing its part but through a communal spirit of sharing (safely without disregard to the SOPs) whatever we can with those who don’t have, we shall survive through the lockdown and return to normality with a renewed spirit of humanity and celebrating the treasure of life.

The author is the Minister for the Presidency