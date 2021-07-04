I have read all versions of the Ham Covid-19 cash donations and how it nearly grew legs via a mysterious bullion van and must confess, Dr Kizza Besigye was very correct about us as people and society. Something must be terribly wrong with us.

I have now come to terms with the distinction of “third world countries” and “first world countries”. While in developed world efforts upon efforts are being put to save their population, here in Africa, efforts upon efforts are being put to rob whatever is a valuable that could save the population.

When the white man first stepped into the African Continent, he did a very vivid analysis of the African. The stories they took back home were of a savage, primitive people. It is because of this that they came back with canningness and robbed us of our wealth including human beings. Because we are a people who do not pay attention. We spend alot of time in prayer and very little time in books. We have failed ourselves by not paying attention to ourselves and our environments. Most of the things we are inclined on are distructive and we are now killing each other over paper… Money.

Covid has shown how greedy some of us are. In Europe people were throwing money out of their homes. But in Africa, people are spraying insecticides on money in their mansions to prevent it from being chewed by rat and all manner of vermin.

The behaviour of some people of greed while innocent people die by the day of preventable ailments and most especially hunger is barbaric and savage. It is possible that indeed God has left us alone abit. Because if human beings can line their pockets with relief items including money, while other human beings like themselves die, I don’t know what else to think.

I will not go back to counting how much has been put where for what, however we should be ashamed of ourselves. However, I am sure that one day, in this very period, we shall see justice unlike we have ever seen before. Do not lose hope, all is not completely lost but it is painful to watch.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE