By Gudula Naiga Basaza, PhD

We celebrate Hajati Aisha Nakasujja, a professional in nutritional and herbal medicine (studied from China and South Africa among others) who made it her mission to raise the profile of herbal medicine. She grew a complete value chain of herbal medicine that lifted many along. She raised the value of our medicinal herbs and plants. She treated so many persons with her decently packaged and certified medicines with dignity. She lives a mark of blending herbal and modern medicine. In her clinics both traditional and modern medical professional worked hand in hand to give a complementary and comprehensive solution.

Hajati was an effortless loving mother. There is no doubt her biological children Don, Zainah, Rahmah, Abdulrahiim and Asiah will miss her. She embraced the extended family culture and always had so many people to stand on her shoulders and see the light. Her home was an open door. She raised her intelligent and confident children in a respectful manner and they had the opportunity to work with her, bring their best to grow the business. We pray that they continue to flourish and take mum’s legacy beyond.

We celebrate Hajati for leading the way in establishing businesses that provide many opportunities not only for suppliers, distributors but also for many workers. Notably we celebrate Aloesha Organic that she started in 2012 and grew to become a household Ugandan brand. Many of us also remember the meticulous, high quality and elegant Afdal Bistro. Whatever business she did, she gave it her best and gave the highest quality of service. We applaud her for raising the profile of Ugandan businesses, women businesses and Ugandan products.

Hajati Aisha is celebrated as a lady who served Allah, she made it a point to renew and strengthen her faith with several pilgrims to Mecca and she lived the values of Islam. Love for mankind, hard work and supporting those in need. Hajati practiced service above self and she was a Rotarian both by association and by deeds.

We celebrate Hajati for being a student of business who always implemented whatever she learnt to improve her products. She also made networks that lifted her business. She is one of the few Ugandans that exports to countries like USA. Her products have a qmark to guarantee the quality and safely of users. She established a professionally run herbal incubation center and factory. She exposed herself through travels to several countries not limited to USA, The Netherlands, Panama, China and the whole of East Africa at the same time promoting Uganda through her products.

We celebrate the Aloesha brand and franchise that decentralised opportunities in places like Bombo road, HBT complex, Masaka, Mbarara, Busia, Mbale and Luwero. All these also set good examples for many to emulate.

Hajati is celebrated as a leader and teacher in the different associations she belonged to. She was a selfless mentor who gave all her business knowledge away in a bid to encourage more to take up the opportunity.

She was recognised severally and this inspired many especially women embrace business and also give it their best. Some of the awards include:

• 2003 Best Exhibitor by the National Farmers Federation

• 2014 Best Exhibitor in service sector by PEWOSA

• 2016 Central Regional winner by UWEAL

• 2016 Investor of the year SME category by UIA

• 2016 Best exhibitor Small scale industries by UMA

• 2015 CEO country award by CEO Global

• 2015 Brilliant Entrepreneur by UIA and the Dutch embassy

• 2016 National medalist by the Uganda Government

• 2016 SME women champion by Private sector Foundation

• 2016 Overall best exhibitor by PEWOSA

Thank you all who journeyed with her. Our dear friend you gave the world your best and you have finished your race. Rest in eternal peace our beautiful, smart and kind soul. May the good Lord protect, preserve and prosper your seed and legacy.

Inallillahi waina ilaihi raj’un

