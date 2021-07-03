Mr Hamis Kiggundu thank you but…..for the money or the pic?

Am grateful but still not sure what I don’t like about this gesture.

We have seen the Shs500 million + CASH. Thank you. But what is it for? Why are you showing us the cash?

What positive difference does this picture make to tens of thousands of Covid patients out there? Please make me understand.

While many Ugandans are dying on account of the virus, others are dying because they can’t afford a meal – especially the kids whose parents arent earning any income as a result of the pandemic. So I ask again, what is it for? Who is the messenger? Who are the recipients?

And then – the picture moment itself. Wouldn’t it have been better to put this donation to it’s use practically and then we get to know about it from the results – as in

i) seeing patients on beds in hospitals and oxygen cylinders

ii) listening to testimonies of Ugandas grateful for recovering as a result of efforts and donation from X?

iii) seeing people carrying food etc thankful for the donation from X?

Etc

The problem with this kind of PR where human lives and suffering is involved, is that it takes attention away from the issue at hand ( the suffering community) and instead throws limelight to privileged ones donating.

Doesn’t the bible talk about one hand giving and for us to make sure the other never gets to know about it? (Sorry am christian I quote bible)

What new information does this picture add to the individuals we see here? Don’t we all know who they are, what they do and how unselfish they are? We also know how privileged they are. So what is the objective here….

Okay may be I’m just ranting in space – point is, something tastes bitter with this pic. I just don’t like it or let me say, I don’t like this kind of publicity. But then again, it’s just me. Who cares what I think?

Companies do this for brand mileage (not always right ) but why would an individual do it same way? Building brand?

It’s strange because am thankful for this gesture, I really am but what am I supposed to thank him for? On whose behalf?

Let’s continue to pray for God’s protection, healing and mercy.

