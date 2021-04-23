Dear elders, I am reacting to the article which appeared in the New Vision dated April 16, 2021 that was headlined; “Banyarwanda elders want Gashumba investigated!”

As a Munyarwanda born in Uganda and a former student of MUBS, I was shocked to read such a tabloid where the so-called elders want the Government to investigate Frank Gashumba.

In my opinion, Gashumba is the Moses of our generation! The three years I spent at MUBS, I served as a students’ leader of Banyarwanda association that consisted of students from different parts of Uganda. It was the norm of the university to have student associations based on their ethnic backgrounds.

And as the Banyarwanda, we had our own and during my interactions with other Banyarwanda associations from different universities, I don’t recall a day I ever saw these so-called ‘Banyarwanda elders’ attending any events organized by these students.

And for your information, these students are the link between Kampala and the areas they hail from.

The only person that was there for us was Frank Gashumba! He would attend these meetings personally and contribute financially to many of our causes.

Even after our school days in the University, his office doors have always been open to us for any assistance; unlike these elders whom we don’t even know where their physical place of work, telephone contacts or residences are!

The only truth in that headline is that during the 2021 general elections, they mobilised NRM votes in the greater cattle corridor.

And the information I have about these elders is that many of them are registered in the NIRA files as Bafumbira, Bahororo, and so forth.

Our brothers and sisters are being denied National IDs & Passports everyday.

Instead of looking for a long-term/permanent solutions, they’re busy holding useless press conferences.

Nobody in our generation has fought for the rights of Banyarwanda like Frank Gashumba and history will exonorate him for the good job. He’s holding our flag high & we’re very proud of him!

We the Bavandimwe are not demanding any favours from Government; we’re demanding for our rights (Obwenkanya)!

NIRA & Immigration should treat Bavandimwe the same way Banyankole, Bakiga, Baganda, Itesots, Basoga are treated.

When someone is denied a National ID, he is economically crippled; you can’t get SIM card, you can’t open up a Bank account nor can you transfer land in your names!

These are clearly the rights we’re fighting for.

It beats my understanding that ‘elders’ can’t foresee what will happen 40 years after today.

Why are you guys always stuck in the past?

Gashumba together with other young, committed and dynamic Bavandimwe are leading us into the future and time has come for the Banyarwanda of Uganda to show their loyalty.

No association or group owns the Banyarwanda!

We are free to belong to a hundred associations!

Who appointed these so-called elders? Who’s their team leader? Is their association registered? What’s their motive? Was my Father consulted? Because he’s also an elder.

In Uganda, we have the right of assembly & therefore Banyarwanda are free to belong to the Council for Banyarwanda/UMUBANO and many others!

Kindly stop that arrogance you don’t own Banyarwanda in Uganda!

Fellow Ugandans, this is not a joking matter! If you’ve never been discriminated in your own country, you don’t know the pain we’re going through.

Some of us don’t even know the boundaries of Uganda & Rwanda, we don’t have any relative in Uganda…. it pains and hurts to call us non-Ugandans.

We’re not Rwandans we’re Ugandans like you! We never had any opportunity to choose our parents just like any other person…. please don’t discriminate us based on our ethnic background let’s live in harmony.

