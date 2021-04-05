I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Archbishop of Kampala His Grace, The Most Reverend Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. I have lost a personal and family friend who taught me the meaning of humility or humbleness. My heart felt condolences go to the entire country, the Catholic Church and family members. He was not just a religious leader, he was a uniting figure a philanthropist, a human rights defender, a teacher, a senior adviser, a voice of the voiceless and an exemplary leader who was approachable.

He always spoke out against any excesses committed by the government against the wanainchi.

He was a pillar in both the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) and the Inter Religious council of Uganda (IRCU) where he championed unity and interfaith dialogue.

Dr. Cyprian never shied away from loving the Kabaka of Buganda and supporting Buganda Kingdom initiatives.

He was a unique religious leader because whenever he got an opportunity to meet the President, he lobbied for the entire Church and the vulnerable people country wide. He was not a type who asked for personal favours from the President.

That is how he transformed Namugongo Shrine from a dejected place of worship to a flourishing modern facility and tourist destination.

Through Caritus Uganda, he transformed the lives of many Catholic faithfuls from poverty to prosperity.

He established a Secondary School and a Church in his home area and he was at the forefront of assisting the vulnerable people especially orphans throughout his service.

Farewell Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga