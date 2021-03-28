Political competition tend to force people to extremes of blackmail, telling outright lies and seeking to impeach the character of their competitors.

In the race for Speaker, one prized lie doing rounds on social media is that Rebecca Kadaga is the only woman out of the thirty highest ranking Ugandans.

That is a lie that cannot go unnoticed, unrebutted.

But before that, this lie is at the heart of what Kadaga personifies-a hijacker of the struggle for women empowerment who speaks to women marginalization when politically cornered.

Hers is such a self-centered world view that she cannot appreciate, recognize and uplift fellow women up the ladders of leadership. She basically doesn’t even notice that there are other women rising, due to deliberate policies of the NRM revolution.

We have what is termed the ‘Uganda National Order of Precedence’ and we are reproducing it with the names of the women leaders there, who are not big enough to attract the attention of Kadaga.

1. President – Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

2. Vice President – Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi

3. Speaker – Rebecca Kadaga

4. Chief Justice – Hon Alfonse Cigamoy Owiny Dollo

5. Deputy Speaker – Jacob Oulanyah

6. Deputy Chief Justice – Richard Butera

7. Vice Chairman NRM – Hajji Moses Kigongo

8. Prime Minister – Ruhakana Rugunda

9. Deputy Prime Minister – Gen Moses Ali

10. Cabinet Ministers (In this category, we list the women, all of whom are at number ten in the hierarchy with their male counterparts.

– Hon Mama Janet K. Museveni Minister of Education and Sports,

– Hon Anne Amelia Kyambadde, Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

– Hon Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health

– Hon Beti Kamya Turwomwe

– Hon Judith Nabakooba, Minister of Information and Communications Technology

– Hon Mary Goretti Kitutu, Minister of Energy and Minerals

– Hon Mary Karooro Okurut Busingye, Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister

– Hon Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza, Minister for the Presidency

– Hon Betty Amongi, Minister for KCCA

– Hon Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Government Chief Whip

(All those are number 10 in the national order of precedence of Uganda, but are unfortunately faceless and invisible to Kadaga)

11. Ministers of State

– Hon Molly Nawe Kamukama, Minister for Economic Monitoring

– Hon Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, State Minister for Northern Uganda

– Hon Agnes Akiror, Teso Affairs

– Hon Hellen Adoa, Animal husbandry

– Hon Rosemary Seninde, Primary Education

– Hon Evelyn Anite, Finance

– Hon Beatrice Anywar, Environment

– Hon Persis Namuganda, Lands

– Hon Robinah Nabbanja, Health

– Hon Joyce Moriku (Health)

– Hon Benny Namugwanya, KCCA

– Hon Jennifer Namuyangu, Local Government

– Hon Peace Mutuzo, Gender

– Hon Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, Youth

– Hon Sarah Kanyike, Elderly and Disabled

(All those are number 11 in the hierarchy)

12. Principal Judge – Hon Justice Flavian Nzeija

13. Judges of the Supreme Court

These are collectively number 13, and we shall bring out the women who are also invisible to Kadaga

– Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Esther Kisaakye Kitimbo

– Hon. Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko

– Hon. Lady Justice Faith Essy Mwondha

– Hon. Lady Justice Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza

– Hon Lady Justice Percy Night Tuhaise

14. Judges of the Court of Appeal

– Hon. Irene Mulyagonja

– Hon Elizabeth Musoke

– Hon Hellen Obura

– Hon Catherine Bamugemereire

15. Judges of the High Court

– Hon Lady Justice Damalie Lwanga

– Hon Lady Justice Margaret Tibulya

– Hon Lady Justice Jane Okuo

– Hon Lady Justice Esta Nambayo

– Hon Lady Justice Anne Mugenyi Bitature

– Hon Lady Justice Susan Abinyo

– Hon Lady Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko

– Hon Lady Justice Flavia Senoga Anglin

– Hon Lady Justice Margaret Mutonyi

– Hon Lady Justice Ketrah Kitariisibwa Katunguka

– Hon Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe Ssali

– Hon Lady Justice Susan Okalany

– Hon Lady Justice Alexandra Nkonge Rugadya

– Hon Lady Justice Patricia Basaza Wasswa

– Hon Lady Justice Cornelia Kakooza Sabiiti

– Hon Lady Justice Kazaarwe Olive Mukwaya

– Hon Lady Justice Immaculate Busingye

– Hon Lady Justice Elizabeth Jane Alividza

– Hon Lady Justice Eva Luswata

– Hon Lady Justice Dr. Winfred Nabisinde

– Hon Lady Justice Margaret Apiny

– Hon Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma

– Hon Lady Justice Jane FB Kiggundu

– Hon Lady Justice Katamba Victoria Nakintu Nkwanga

– Hon Lady Justice Henrietta Wolayo

– Hon Lady Justice Elizabeth Kibula Kabanda

– Hon Lady Justice Linda Tumusiime

(All those collectively rank number 15 in the country, but they are also invisible to Kadaga)

16. Heads of Diplomatic Missions

– Hyuha Samali Dorothy

– Wonekha Oliver

– Betty Akech Okullu

– Nimisha Jayant Madhvani

– Blaak Mirjam

– Napeyok Elizabeth Paula

– Rebecca Otengo

– Ruth Aceng (not Minister of Health)

– Prof Joyce Kikafunda

– Nekesa Barbara Oundo

And many others

17. Members of Parliament (These are many and well known, and the NRM’s affirmative requires every district to have a Woman MP, and there is no Constituency reserved for men in Parliament)

18. Former National Leaders (like Vice President Specioza Kazibwe)

19. Traditional leaders

20. Religious leaders

21. Inspector General of Government (The last one was Justice Irene Mulyagonja and the acting one currently is Ms. Wangadya Fauzat)

22. Chairpersons of Constitutional Commissions (There are ladies)

23. Head of Civil Service

24. Auditor General

25. Members of Constitutional Commissions (There are ladies)

26. Permanent Secretaries

(Many well-known women)

27. Army Commander

28. Inspector General of Police

29. Commissioner General of Prisons

30. UPDF High Command

31. Governor BoU

32. Vice Chancellors of Universities

33. RDCs

34. LCV Chairperson

Take note that women emancipation is not Kadaga emancipation.

Ugandan women will still progress without Kadaga.