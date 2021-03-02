I didn’t know the fallen Lawyer Bob Kasango at a personal level. I only saw him and read about him in the mainstream media.

The media portrayed him as a bad guy and they portrayed a very bad image of him and made one hate him.

Since his death in Luzira, i have read obituary from those who were part of his daily life and i have found a different man. A social, friendly, caring, generous, intelligent, dependable person.

Veteran Journalist Tamale Mirundi gave me his book the HISTORY OF JOURNALISM IN UGANDA. He tells you that journalism started as a fighting weapon from the Sir Apollo Kagwa, Jolly Joe Kiwanuka. They used the press to fight wars and blackmail opponents.

No wonder this blackmail has crossed over to social media. When Facebook started, we used it positively but things have changed.

Kasango died in Murchsion Bay Prison in Luzira a place he fought to rescue many.

Those with authority should investigate the health facility shared by the three prisons Luzira. The hospital can only manage simple diseases like malaria.

I was an inmate of Luzira Maximum Security Prison alias Upper Prison. Referrals to Mulago were a preserve of the VIP who can pay those in authority. It became a privilege not a service.

Let Kasangos death help to sort this mess.

RIP COUNSEL Kasango.