With surgical precision, The Car, has been analyzed more deeply than the US Air Force One. From mechanics, boda boda, market vendors, students, politicians to the elites, everyone has become an expert on UBJ 667F.

None perhaps better than Mr Apudeti, the expert on everything Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu. According to his inside knowledge on ‘The Car,’ it has a kitchen, swimming pool, bedroom, living room and play field. It can smell an enemy from a Km away, sense a friend within seconds and monitor Bobi’s welfare throughout the day with a red sensor.

Further down in Kamwokya and down town Kampala, The Car, is the angel Gabriel. Apparently their research shows that this car is not just an army on it’s own, it’s the entire weaponry. “Kati kiwedde zinadda okunywa” they say. One by one they’ve posed and taken pictures with The Car as though they were living a dream.

One man in kisekka market said “kano ke kabonero akasembyeyo akalaga nti Kyagulanyi ye mulonde wa Katonda.” So to say, “this is the final sign that Kyagulanyi is the chosen one of God.”

He could be right – Why you wonder is pastor Bujingo suddenly envious and even hateful of the boy? Why is government on a new plot to hijack and ground The Car?

In media studios, newspaper columns, office corridors and parliament centeen, The Car is being discussed. Theories abound. The elites, middle class and politicians are now on board too.

“But who is this boy? What is he?” Irritated political analysts and government officials now ask.

Mr apudeti has the answer; “Nze nabagamba nti Katonda wa Kyagulanyi teyebaka. Emeeli eli ku mwalo elinze. Emmotoka kati etuli mu taano. Ennyonyi nayo egwa mu kompawundi e Magele obudde bwonna. Buli omu alinze bulinzi ffilimbi ya Mr apudeti tusimbule. Kano kaweddemu dda!” He looks like he means every word.

Does the government believe so as well? They are looking for The Car! Bobi doesn’t care. He is the only one oblivious of The Car euphoria. Asked what he has to say about it he replied; “emmotoka yajidde ku meeli,” and laughed. To him, it’s a laughing matter. But not to Bujingo or government.

Now, wherever The Car goes, the neighbourhood comes to a stand still. Everyone wants a piece and a picture. This is their car. On the highways, the people scream in a frenzy “wuyo pulezidenti agenze kulamula. Bano bawedde.”

Now there’s a real fear that may be bawedde. They want the car. When pastors like Bujingo start fighting and hating on an invisible enemy and URA officials being sacked in the name of The Car – we all begin to ask the question

What next?

The nation waits.