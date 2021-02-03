I want to congratulate all those who participated in the January 2021 presidential elections including Katumba Oyeee, the one who would make sure that Ugandans keep smiling every time he appears on Television or in an area. You deserve to be a Minister of entertainment and happiness! And those who were so serious on the campaign trails, losing is not the end of the road, you can still serve Ugandans in other different capacities in the NRM Government or even outside in private practice or community mobilisation to fight poverty and corruption tendencies with in the Country. Chairman Nobert Mao, Gen Mugisha Muntu, Gen Tumukunde Henry, Mr Mayambala, M/S Nancy Kalembe, Pastor Kabuleta, Hon Patrick Amuriat (FDC) and Hon Robert Kyaguranyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, indeed participating in the elections for the number one job of the land, was full of learning experiences for you even if you did not win, Ugandans are waiting to see how best you will continue serving humanity.

Hon Ssentamu, it is true you won elections in Buganda region but largely lost in other regions that make up Uganda, including the Northern, Western and Southern. These other regions voted Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa and there was no much military presence, only a few police officers to keep Law and order.

At my polling station of Rwemirama, you got only 6 votes and Mr Museveni had over 400 votes cast in his favour, even Hon Patrick Amuriat had more votes than you because of his FDC’s robust structure, he was able to get over 20 votes.

On some polling stations, you never had even a single agent! No wonder Mr Museveni got over 75% from entire Rukungiri District.

Two days prior to the elections, I was in Buhweju District, my friend, people here only know Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, they dont even care to know or pronounce his other name, Tibuhaburwa! And the other person is Hon Francis Mwijukye of FDC, here, you did not only have no agents but also there were no any posters or banners of yours. Meaning, in Buhweju, they largely voted the people or political party they were familiar with, either NRM/Museveni or Hon Mwijukye Francis(FDC), even the official flagbearer of FDC- Hon Patrick Amuriat Oboi did not get to win here. NRM/Mr Museveni won with over 78%!

These statistics reflected in the Northern collider, Gulu, Karamoja Sub region Mr Museveni being in the lead.

Your party NUP, does not have any one on the elderly as an MP, not even a single person has been elected at National Youth Council nor as a Youth Member of Parliament yet you claim NUP is for young people and you are championing their cause. Please give us a break!

Please advise young people in Buganda region that elections are done, they should engage in some constructive work than moving around towns telling businesses to close in the next few days starting from 3rd February 2021, tell them that the time they are loosing will never be got back and let them cooperate for now and we build a better Uganda. Or let them come on the drawing board for 2026, its not far.

Don’t for get to tell them how you are still earning millions of money from Parliament(an arm of Government) and how the electoral commission will give you (NUP) over 1 billion in cash for having the 2nd majority members of Parliament.

Tell Ugandans that on your heart you know you lost the bid to become the President of Uganda but you are only into political gymnastics by making petitions to keep relevant, you will loose twice!

You have already lost your shot at the CEO job of this Country and you are most likely going to loose the petition! Let us wait and see!

My other advise is that please and please stop attacking Mr Museveni as a person if you still want to come back and stand for President again in the coming years, tell your supporters and NUP members to concentrate on National issues and building your political party structures beyond Buganda, in this you and your NUP will live the test of time.

Together we build a better Uganda and secure the future of the coming generations with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the helm.

Akampa Tanbull is Political Analyst

akampabi@gmail.com