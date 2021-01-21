On 14th January 2021, over five million votes cast, genuinely or not, in favour of former candidate Museveni plunge the country into another era on uncertainty, lies and manipulations, inadequacies in service delivery, tyranny, untold poverty, land grabbing, theft and misallocation of resources, discrimination and nepotism, suffocation of freedoms and abuse of human rights, civil society oppression and Ugandans becoming a global laughing stock.

While the over 5 million votes may have been cast willingly or through coercion and fear, the writing on the wall is very clear that the majority of Ugandans detest the elongated rule of one person. A voter turnout of 57% was relatively low compared to the previous elections and 8 million people shunning elections speaks volumes. Keeping away from elections is not a matter to take lightly. It may be a reflection of lack of confidence and a sign of rejection the “elected” leader.

Several political and leadership studies reveal that the longer one stays in power the higher the chances of that leader becoming unpopular and selfish. People get tired of seeing the same person, same face same rhetoric etc The only way he or she keeps in leadership is by oppression, force and use of money to motivate support. This is a fact of life and nature. Studies have also revealed that leaders who over stay in power get detached from the reality and situations being faced by the ordinary persons and stop addressing their critical needs and demands but instead pretend to love and care.

The just ended presidential and parliamentary election process may have set a record in the history of Uganda’s elections in terms of intimidation, harassment, disrespect and abuse of human rights including the right to life, right to associate, assemble, movement and the right to speak. The election was also characterized by lack of transparency especially on the Election Day. Candidates’ agents at some polling stations were not allowed to operate which could have aided election malpractices at those polling stations and the tally centres. The unclear circumstances of the release and transmission of the presidential results cast doubt as to whether the results issued by the electoral commission chairperson were a reflection of the people’s choice.

Right thinking Ugandans are disappointed with the electoral commission for their failure to be in charge of the electoral process. The poorly handled nomination and campaigns of some presidential candidates was mind bogging. Ugandans expected the commission to pick lessons from the previous elections to support delivery of a credible election. Ugandans deserve a better electoral process that promotes respect and human dignity.

John Mary Odoy

Tel; 0782457990 Email; johnmary.ceon@gmail.com