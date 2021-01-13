It is just one day to the long awaited day, January 14th where Ugandans will be casting their votes to draft new or extend the existing social contracts with their leaders of choice.

This is a unique opportunity for every one because it is the time where you not only exercise your power a a citizen of Uganda but you also shape the destiny of this country. It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen of 18 years of age and above to participate in the electoral process of Uganda by casting their vote to choose the kind of leaders they desire and deserve.

While casting the vote is your duty, it is also your responsibility to cast the right vote and therefore this calls for a thorough decision that must not be impromptu on the polling day.

When we vote, we have the power to put our leaders to account and that is why our constitution allows us to recall our leaders if they are not performing as according to their obligations. We must also vote issues, leaders that portray potential to deal with the many situations around us because at the end of the day, we are responsible for the type of leaders we usher in therefore the need to carefully select those leaders that posses the potential and credentials we desire.

Let us vote and let us guard our votes from all sorts of trade including selling it to mere sugar, salt and money because our lives are not worth the substances we receive from the politicians. I appeal to all the 18 million plus registered voters to cast their votes on all voting days as their votes will create a difference in this country.